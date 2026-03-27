SafeSpace Global to Attend NIC Spring Conference to Engage Senior Living and Healthcare Leaders

Knoxville, TN., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corp. (OTCID: SSGC) (SafeSpace Global or the Company), a leader in multimodal AI-powered safety and security solutions, dedicated to safety innovation across multiple industries and enhancing situational awareness in critical environments, announced today that it will attend the NIC Spring Conference 2026 in Nashville on March 30 - April 1. The Company will use the event to connect with senior living operators, healthcare executives, and investment leaders focused on improving safety and care outcomes.

“Senior living and healthcare organizations face increasing demands around safety, compliance, and staffing,” said Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer of SafeSpace Global. “NIC provides an important opportunity to engage directly with leaders who are working to create safer environments for residents and staff.”

“One of our focuses at NIC is relationship‑building,” said Katie Piperata, Vice President of Healthcare at SafeSpace Global. “These conversations help us better understand the challenges operators face and how our multimodal AI platform can support their safety and operational goals.”

ABOUT THE NIC SPRING CONFERENCE 2026

The NIC Spring Conference uniquely highlights emerging trends in addressing the health, personal care, and supportive service needs of older adults. This includes increasing integration of housing and healthcare services and enhancing overall well-being for seniors in both senior housing and long-term care environments. From striking a chord between capital, care, and community, to spotlighting innovation and investment, the industry’s next act is being written in Nashville.

Learn More: https://springconference.nic.org/

ABOUT SAFESPACE GLOBAL CORPORATION

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with senior living facilities utilizing its proprietary AI-powered safety monitoring platform. The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

SafeSpace Global Corporation: https://www.safespaceglobal.ai

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenue generation, commercial expansion, partnership development, the Company's uplisting initiative, and future financial performance. SafeSpace Global Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

Investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

info@harvestcomms.com