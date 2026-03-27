Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., (“Tandem" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TNDM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/tandem-diabetes-care-inc/. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Tandem’s stock price fell $2.87, or 19.9%, to close at $11.52 per share on August 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This decline was triggered by the Company’s August 7, 2025, disclosure regarding a newly identified malfunction in several of its insulin pumps. According to the announcement, the flaw could “trigger an error resulting in a discontinuation of insulin delivery,” a failure that “could result in hyperglycemia” and potentially “require hospitalization or intervention from a medical professional.” Tandem further revealed that it had already distributed notices to the affected customer base between July 22 and 24, 2025, prior to the public market disclosure.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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