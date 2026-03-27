Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Eagle Bancorp, Inc., (“Eagle" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EGBN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/eagle-bancorp-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Eagle’s stock price fell $2.41, or 11.4%, to close at $18.78 per share on April 24, 2025, following the April 23, 2025, release of first quarter financial results. The Company reported a sharp drop in net income to $1.7 million from $15.3 million in the preceding quarter, citing a $5.1 million dip in net interest income, a $0.9 million rise in noninterest expenses, and a $14.1 million surge in provision expense. Management identified “[v]aluation risk in [its] office portfolio” as the “primary driver” for these credit loss provisions. Investors were further injured on July 24, 2025, when intraday share prices plummeted as much as 22% after the Company’s July 23, 2025, second quarter report revealed a $71.5 million sequential decrease in net income. This secondary decline was largely attributed to a massive $111.9 million increase in provision expense intended “to resolve challenged loans and address related valuation pressures in the office portfolio.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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