Crusoe Announces New 900 MW AI Factory Campus in Abilene, Texas to Support Microsoft AI Infrastructure

ABILENE, Texas, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the AI factory company, today announced the development of a new, dedicated AI factory campus in Abilene, Texas. Supporting large scale AI workloads for Microsoft, the 900 MW site includes two new buildings and an onsite power plant to support grid resilience. The new campus is located adjacent to Crusoe's existing Abilene AI factory infrastructure, bringing the total projected capacity across the full Abilene site to 2.1 gigawatts (GW). Land clearing and site preparation for the new campus are already underway, with the first building expected to be energized in mid-2027, continuing Crusoe’s record-setting pace that energized the first two buildings of the Abilene campus in under one year.

"West Texas has become the Silicon Prairie for AI and the backbone for America’s most consequential innovation,” said Jodey Arrington, Chairman of the House Budget Committee and U.S. Representative from the 19th Congressional District of Texas. “This major expansion of the campus in Abilene by Crusoe and Microsoft is a testament to the hardworking people and pioneering spirit of the Big Country, ensuring America - not China - will lead the next frontier of information technology."

"We're excited to welcome Microsoft to the Abilene community. Crusoe's existing data center campus has already contributed thousands of direct jobs to Abilene and fueled the local economy,” said Weldon Hurt, Mayor, City of Abilene. “This new project will further strengthen our local economy; supporting our restaurants, our home builders while creating high-paying jobs for Abilene citizens. We're proud to be growing alongside partners who are committed to doing this right for Abilene."

“As customer demand for AI continues to grow, Microsoft is focused on ensuring access to reliable and responsible infrastructure at scale,” said Noelle Walsh, President, Cloud Operations & Innovation at Microsoft. “Crusoe’s Abilene facility reflects the type of large-scale infrastructure that supports next generation AI while contributing long term value to the local community.”

Delivering gigascale AI infrastructure on accelerated timelines

The new campus is the latest proof point of Crusoe's ability to deliver giga-scale AI infrastructure at a pace the industry has never seen. Crusoe's first Abilene project – two 100 MW buildings – was constructed and energized in under one year, setting a new standard for large-scale AI infrastructure delivery. The second phase, which added six additional buildings to bring total campus capacity to 1.2 GW, is expected to reach completion by the end of 2026. The new campus, which includes two new buildings plus a dedicated on-site power plant, establishes Crusoe as one of the world's leading AI factory developers, capable of delivering giga-scale capacity to hyperscalers and AI labs at accelerated pace.

“Crusoe is building a new AI factory campus in Abilene, purpose-built for the demands of next-generation AI," said Chase Lochmiller, Co-founder and CEO of Crusoe. “By integrating 900 megawatts of new on-site power generation, we will continue building the industrial foundation for American AI – at a velocity the industry has never seen."

Energy-first AI infrastructure

The new campus is engineered to support the evolving requirements of next-generation AI silicon. Key features include:

Behind-the-meter dedicated on-site energy infrastructure: The 900MW on-site power plant provides dedicated energy, paired with an MV BESS system, which is designed to enhance operational reliability and grid resilience.

The 900MW on-site power plant provides dedicated energy, paired with an MV BESS system, which is designed to enhance operational reliability and grid resilience. Ultra-high-density compute: Each of the two new buildings is designed to deliver 336 MW of critical IT load, supporting the rack densities required by the next generation of GPU architectures.

Each of the two new buildings is designed to deliver 336 MW of critical IT load, supporting the rack densities required by the next generation of GPU architectures. Water efficient cooling: The new campus also features Crusoe's closed-loop non-evaporative liquid cooling systems.

The new campus also features Crusoe's closed-loop non-evaporative liquid cooling systems. Economic impact: The development is expected to create thousands of additional construction and hundreds of permanent jobs in the Abilene region, furthering the campus's role as a vital economic engine for West Texas.

The first eight buildings of Crusoe’s existing data center campus in Abilene are expected to deliver up to 32% of the City of Abilene’s and up to 25% of Taylor County’s current FY 2025 Budgeted Property Tax Revenue. With this newly announced expansion of the campus, Crusoe anticipates the economic and tax contributions to significantly increase, creating even more positive impact in the Abilene community.

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, energy-first solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale energy sources, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering a powerful AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers and partners to build the future faster.

Media Contact

Stephanie Schlegel

Offleash for Crusoe

Crusoe@offleashpr.com

