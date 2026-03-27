Kartoon Studios to Release Shareholder Letter and Business Update Including AI Animated Video Featuring Company Executives and Iconic Characters

CHARACTERS FROM THE UPCOMING HUNDRED ACRE WOOD SERIES JOIN KARTOON STUDIOS' CEO, CFO, AND HEAD OF TOON NETWORKS IN A GROUNDBREAKING PRESENTATION OUTLINING THE COMPANY’S GROWTH STRATEGY AND COMING PROPERTIES’ TRANSITION TO AI-DRIVEN ANIMATION PRODUCTION

AI-DRIVEN INVESTOR PRESENTATION TO DEMONSTRATE NEXT-GENERATION PRODUCTION MODEL

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) today announced that it will release its annual Shareholder Letter and Business Update on March 31st including a first-of-its-kind AI-animated video presentation featuring company executives alongside characters from the company’s upcoming Hundred Acre Wood series.

The innovative presentation will not only deliver a business update but also serve as a real-world demonstration of Kartoon Studios’ emerging AI-powered animation production capabilities — technology the company believes will significantly transform the speed, cost structure, and creative possibilities of animated content production.

The presentation will feature Kartoon Studios’ Founder, Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward, Chief Financial Officer Brian Parisi, and President of Toon Media Networks Todd Steinman, who together will discuss the company’s operational performance, and strategic initiatives driving the company’s next phase of growth.

Beloved characters including Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and Eeyore will join Kartoon Studios leadership in an interview set within the Hundred Acre Wood as executives outline key developments across the company’s expanding entertainment portfolio.

“Animation has always been about imagination,” said Andy Heyward, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Kartoon Studios. “Today, artificial intelligence is opening the door to an entirely new generation of storytelling and production tools. This presentation is more than a shareholder update — it is a demonstration of how Kartoon Studios intends to harness AI to help power the next era of animated content creation. By presenting our shareholder update in this format, we hope to demonstrate not only the progress we are making as a company, but also how the future of animation will be created.”

The Shareholder Letter and AI-animated Business Update will accompany the company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and will be made available to shareholders and the public through Kartoon Studios’ investor relations channels and digital platforms in the coming weeks.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global leader in children’s and family entertainment, delivering premium content and high-value animated intellectual property to millions of viewers worldwide. The Company’s portfolio features globally recognized brands, as well as holding a controlling interest in Stan Lee Universe, and operates Mainframe Studios, one of North America’s largest animation producers, with more than 22,000 minutes of award-winning programming delivered.

Through its Toon Media Networks division including Kartoon Channel!, Ameba, Kartoon Channel Worldwide and Frederator, Kartoon Studios reaches audiences across linear television, AVOD, SVOD, FAST channels, and top streaming platforms. Kartoon Channel! is consistently rated the #1 kids’ streaming app on the Apple App Store. With a global distribution footprint in over 60 territories, and a robust content pipeline, Kartoon Studios is strategically positioned for sustained growth, operational scale, and long-term shareholder value.

Mainframe Studios is a Canadian Production Entity and a Corporate Affiliate of Kartoon Studios.

For more information, visit www.kartoonstudios.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding: releasing the Company’s annual Shareholder Letter and Business Update on March 31st featuring a first-of-its-kind AI-animated video presentation with company executives alongside characters from the company’s upcoming Hundred Acre Wood series; the presentation not only delivering a business update but also serving as a real-world demonstration of Kartoon Studios’ emerging AI-powered animation production capabilities; AI-powered technology significantly transforming the speed, cost structure, and creative possibilities of animated content production; demonstrating not only the progress Kartoon Studios’ is making as a company, but also how the future of animation will be created; the Shareholder Letter and AI-animated Business Update being made available through Kartoon Studios’ investor relations channels and digital platforms in the coming weeks. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, to the Company’s ability to use AI-powered technology to transform the speed, cost structure, and creative possibilities of animated content production; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; fluctuations in the results of the Company’s operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; the Company’s ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; the Company’s reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; the Company’s ability to market and advertise its products; the Company’s reliance on third-parties to promote its products; the Company’s ability to keep pace with technological advances; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

pr@kartoonstudios.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

ir@kartoonstudios.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6120c612-a6ac-40e4-9a86-935292455cc9