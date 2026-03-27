ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces New Zephyrus Lineup in Canada, Led by the Flagship Zephyrus Duo

The Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G16 bring next-gen AI-ready performance and premium portability to Canadian gamers

 | Source: ASUS Computer International ASUS Computer International

KEY POINTS

  • World’s first 16" dual-screen gaming laptop: Dual 3K, 120Hz ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens provide gorgeous visuals
  • Unparalleled flexibility: Productivity is reimagined with five dedicated operation modes and custom software features on the Zephyrus Duo
  • Flagship power: Up to new Intel® Core Ultra 9 386H processor and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
  • Ultra-premium design: New Zephyrus lineup pairs precision CNC-milled aluminum chassis, refined new finishes, and upgraded Slash Lighting
  • Unparalleled immersion: ROG Nebula HDR OLED display, 1100 nits peak brightness, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 across the line

ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces New Zephyrus Lineup in Canada, Led by the Flagship Zephyrus Duo

TORONTO, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the new 2026 ROG Zephyrus lineup in Canada, led by the all-new Zephyrus Duo (GX651) and joined by refreshed Zephyrus G14 (GU405) and Zephyrus G16 (GU606) models. Together, these premium gaming laptops deliver next-generation performance with Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, AI-ready capabilities, immersive ROG Nebula HDR displays with OLED panels and refined portability for gamers, creators, and professionals who demand serious power in sleek, travel-friendly designs.

Pre-orders for the ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14, and Zephyrus G16 open in Canada on March 27, 2026 through the ASUS Store and select retail partners, with products shipping beginning April 17, 2026.

The world’s first 16" dual-screen gaming laptop

The Zephyrus Duo is the world’s first 16-inch dual-screen gaming laptop. Boasting two absolutely breathtaking 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, with over 21 inches of total diagonal screen space available on one laptop, the Duo reimagines what a portable personal workstation is capable of. Both panels offer a 0.2ms response time, paired with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the main screen supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, bringing crisp motion and nearly zero ghosting in games. With 1100 nits of peak brightness and a VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification, HDR games and content look absolutely spectacular. For the creators out there, a color accuracy of Delta E < 11 and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space offers twin professional-grade screens right out of the box.

Particular attention has also been paid to the detachable magnetic keyboard. It can be used as a standard laptop keyboard, but it is also fully removable and can be used wirelessly via Bluetooth® in any of the Zephyrus Duo’s multiple operating modes. Despite an ultra-thin 5.1mm profile, it features a deep 1.7mm key travel that is in line with premium gaming laptops. An ultra-large touchpad, expanded from the previous generation’s half-and-half layout, allows for seamless navigation and multi-touch functionality, no matter how the Zephyrus Duo is being used.

Unparalleled flexibility

With a 90° kickstand and 320° rotation on the hinge, the Zephyrus Duo supports five dedicated operation modes. Dual Screen Mode leverages the kickstand and removes the keyboard to give users an instant multi-monitor experience, with no dongles or cables required. Laptop Mode is a standard 16-inch laptop setup, with the keyboard right below the main screen, perfect for gaming and simple productivity tasks. Sharing Mode sets the Duo flat at 180°, letting each screen sit facing a meeting member for quick collaboration in large groups. Book Mode sets both screens in the portrait orientation, perfect for applications like web browsers and coding tools where you need more than a few lines visible at any one time. Tent Mode sets the screens up high and has the hinge forming an A-frame, allowing two people to play games together. The Zephyrus Duo reinvents what’s possible in a laptop form factor.

Next-gen power across the Zephyrus lineup

The new Zephyrus family is built for modern gaming, content creation, and AI-enabled workflows. The Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G16 feature up to the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor. Across the new Zephyrus lineup, users can take advantage of up to 50 TOPS of NPU compute performance, bringing Copilot+ PC experiences and local AI capabilities to the forefront.

Graphics performance is equally impressive across the range. The Zephyrus G14 is available with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU in Canada, while both the Zephyrus G16 and Zephyrus Duo scale up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Powered by the latest NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and features such as DLSS 4.5 and Frame Generation, the new Zephyrus family is engineered to handle today's most demanding AAA games, GPU-accelerated creative applications, and next-generation AI workloads.

To keep all that power under control, ASUS has equipped the new Zephyrus lineup with advanced ROG Intelligent Cooling solutions. The Zephyrus G14 and G16 feature redesigned ventilation and optimized exhaust layouts to stay cooler and quieter under load, while the Zephyrus Duo adds a completely redesigned motherboard, a larger custom vapor chamber, enhanced dual-fan airflow, and a dedicated graphite sheet covering 100% of the CPU and GPU for outstanding thermal efficiency.

Premium design, peak portability, and unparalleled displays

The Zephyrus lineup continues to stand out with a premium CNC-milled aluminum chassis that blends performance with understated style. The Zephyrus G14 starts at just 1.5kg, making it one of the most portable gaming laptops in its class, while the Zephyrus G16 stays under 2kg for users who want more screen real estate without sacrificing mobility. The G14 and G16 are available in Platinum White or Eclipse Grey, while the new Zephyrus Duo introduces a striking Stellar Grey finish.

Across the lineup, ROG's signature design language evolves with upgraded Slash Lighting, now expanded to 35 zones for more intricate animations and deeper personalization. The Zephyrus G14 and G16 also feature versatile I/O, including dual USB-C® ports with 100W power delivery, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI® 2.1, USB Type-A, card readers, Bluetooth® 6.0 and WiFi 7, giving users the connectivity they need whether they are gaming at home, editing on the road, or building a full workstation setup.

Display technology is another major highlight. The Zephyrus G14 features a 14-inch 3K 120Hz ROG Nebula HDR OLED display, while the Zephyrus G16 offers a 16-inch 2.5K 240Hz ROG Nebula HDR OLED panel. Both deliver a 0.2ms response time, up to 1100 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification, and Delta E < 1 color accuracy for stunning gameplay and creator-grade visuals. The Zephyrus Duo takes that experience even further with two 16-inch 3K 120Hz ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, giving users a dual-display experience unlike anything else on the market.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING2

The new ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G16 will be available to pre-order in Canada starting March 27, 2026, on the ASUS Store and through selected retail partners, with shipping beginning April 17, 2026. Detailed Canadian specifications and pricing are available below.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS3

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo (GX651)

Model name GX651AX-DS98-CAGX651AR-DS96-CA
Part No 90NR0NT2-M001N090NR0NR2-M00130
Material and Color CNC-milled Aluminum

Stellar Grey		CNC-milled Aluminum

Stellar Grey
Operating System Windows 11 HomeWindows 11 Home
Display Dual 16” ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, 16:10, 3K, 0.2ms, 120hz, DCI-P3 100%, Peak 1100 nits, supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000, Delta E <12Dual 16” ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, 16:10, 3K, 0.2ms, 120hz, DCI-P3 100%, Peak 1100 nits, supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000, Delta E <13
CPU Intel® Core Ultra 9 386H processor

2.1 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads)		Intel® Core Ultra 9 386H processor

2.1 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads)
NPU Intel® NPU up to 50TOPSIntel® NPU up to 50TOPS
GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

24GB GDDR7		NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

12GB GDDR7
Memory 64GB LPDDR5X-8533 onboard memory32GB LPDDR5X-8533 onboard memory
Storage 2TB PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD

2x M.2 PCIe (includes used)		1TB PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD

2x M.2 PCIe (includes used)
I/O Ports 1 x DC-in Jack

1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x Thunderbolt4 Type-C® with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 support

1 x Audio combo jack

1 x SD card reader (UHS-II)		1 x DC-in Jack

1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x Thunderbolt4 Type-C® with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 support

1 x Audio combo jack

1 x SD card reader (UHS-II)
Keyboard Bluetooth® wireless keyboard, One-zone RGB backlightBluetooth® wireless keyboard, One-zone RGB backlight
Wireless WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
Audio 4-speaker (dual-force woofer) system with Smart Amplifier Technology, 2 Tweeters4-speaker (dual-force woofer) system with Smart Amplifier Technology, 2 Tweeters
Battery 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
Adapter Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universalRectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
Keyboard EnglishEnglish
Dimension 35.5 x 24.6 x 1.99 ~ 2.49 cm (13.98" x 9.69" x 0.78" ~ 0.98")35.5 x 24.6 x 1.99 ~ 2.49 cm (13.98" x 9.69" x 0.78" ~ 0.98")
Weight 2.80 Kg (6.17 lbs)2.80 Kg (6.17 lbs)
Availability Pre-order March 27, 2026

Delivery starting April 17, 2026		Pre-order March 27, 2026

Delivery starting April 17, 2026
Where to buy ASUS StoreASUS Store

Selected retail partners
MSRP4 C$8,999C$5,499
    

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405)

Model Name GU405AR-DS96-CAGU405AP-RS96-CAGU405AP-DS96-CA
Part No 90NR0P94-M0011090NR0P71-M000R090NR0P72-M000S0
Material and Color CNC-milled Aluminum

Eclipse Grey		CNC-milled Aluminum

Platinum White		CNC-milled Aluminum

Eclipse Grey
Operating System Windows 11 HomeWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 Home
Display ROG Nebula HDR, 14”, 2880x1800 OLED, 16:10, 3K 120hz, DCI-P3 100%, Peak 1100 nits, Support VESA DisplayHDRTrue Black 1000, Delta E <1, 0.2msROG Nebula HDR, 14”, 2880x1800 OLED, 16:10, 3K 120hz, DCI-P3 100%, Peak 1100 nits, Support VESA DisplayHDRTrue Black 1000, Delta E <1, 0.2msROG Nebula HDR, 14”, 2880x1800 OLED, 16:10, 3K 120hz, DCI-P3 100%, Peak 1100 nits, Support VESA DisplayHDRTrue Black 1000, Delta E <1, 0.2ms
CPU Intel® CoreUltra 9 386H processorIntel® CoreUltra 9 386H processorIntel® CoreUltra 9 386H processor
NPU Intel® NPU up to 50TOPSIntel® NPU up to 50TOPSIntel® NPU up to 50TOPS
GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX5070 Ti Laptop GPU

12GB GDDR7		NVIDIA® GeForce RTX5070 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7		NVIDIA® GeForce RTX5070 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7
Memory 32GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s

Onboard memory (dual channel memory)		32GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s

Onboard memory (dual channel memory)		32GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s

Onboard memory (dual channel memory)
Storage 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeM.2 SSD1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeM.2 SSD1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeM.2 SSD
I/O Ports 1 x  USB-C®, support Thunderbolt4, DP 2.1+ PD3.0 (100W)

1 x USB-C® support USB 3.2 Gen 2 DP2.1+PD3.0 (100W)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL

1 x SD card reader (UHS-II, 312MB/s) Full size

1 x Audio combo jack

1 x Rectangle Conn Jack		1 x  USB-C®, support Thunderbolt4, DP 2.1+ PD3.0 (100W)

1 x USB-C® support USB 3.2 Gen 2 DP2.1+PD3.0 (100W)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL

1 x SD card reader (UHS-II, 312MB/s) Full size

1 x Audio combo jack

1 x Rectangle Conn Jack		1 x  USB-C®, support Thunderbolt4, DP 2.1+ PD3.0 (100W)

1 x USB-C® support USB 3.2 Gen 2 DP2.1+PD3.0 (100W)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL

1 x SD card reader (UHS-II, 312MB/s) Full size

1 x Audio combo jack

1 x Rectangle Conn Jack
Keyboard and Touchpad 1-zone RGB Travel Distance : 1.7mm1-zone RGB Travel Distance : 1.7mm1-zone RGB Travel Distance : 1.7mm
Wireless WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
Audio 6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofers6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofers6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofers
Battery 73WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion73WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion73WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universalRectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universalRectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
Dimension 31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.83 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72")31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.63 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.64")31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.63 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.64")
Weight 1.57 Kg (3.46 lbs)1.50 Kg (3.31 lbs)1.50 Kg (3.31 lbs)
Keyboard EnglishEnglishEnglish
Availability Pre-order March 27, 2026

Delivery starting April 17, 2026		Pre-order March 27, 2026

Delivery starting April 17, 2026		Pre-order March 27, 2026

Delivery starting April 17, 2026
Where to buy ASUS Store

Select retail partners		ASUS Store

Canada Computers		ASUS Store

Select retail partners
MSRP C$4,799C$4,299C$4,299
     

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606)

Model GU606AW-RS98-CAGU606AR-RS96-CAGU606AP-BS96-CBGU606AM-RS96-CA
Part No 90NR0PG1-M001P090NR0PC1-M0047090NR0PJ4-M002B090NR0PI3-M000N0
Material and Color CNC-milled Aluminum

Platinum White		CNC-milled Aluminum

Eclipse Grey		CNC-milled Aluminum

Eclipse Grey		CNC-milled Aluminum

Platinum White
Operating System Windows 11 HomeWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 Home
Display ROG Nebula HDR, 16" 16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak),  Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDRTrue Black 1000ROG Nebula HDR, 16" 16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak),  Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDRTrue Black 1000ROG Nebula HDR, 16"16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 2.5K 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak),  Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDRTrue Black 1000ROG Nebula HDR, 16"16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 2.5K 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak),  Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDRTrue Black 1000
CPU Intel® CoreUltra 9 386H processorIntel® CoreUltra 9 386H processorIntel® CoreUltra 9 386H processorIntel® CoreUltra 9 386H processor
GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX5080 Laptop GPU

16GB GDDR7		NVIDIA® GeForce RTX5070 Ti Laptop GPU

12GB GDDR7		NVIDIA® GeForce RTX5070 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7		NVIDIA® GeForce RTX5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7
Memory 64GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s

Onboard memory (dual channel memory)		32GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s

Onboard memory (dual channel memory)		32GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s

Onboard memory (dual channel memory)		32GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s

Onboard memory (dual channel memory)
Storage 2TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeM.2 SSD

2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 Value SSD (including used)		1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeM.2 SSD

2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 Value SSD (including used)		1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeM.2 SSD

2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 Value SSD (including used)		1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeM.2 SSD

2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 Value SSD (including used)
I/O Ports 1 x Thunderbolt4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)

2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2

1 x HDMI® 2.1

1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio jack		1 x Thunderbolt4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)

2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2

1 x HDMI® 2.1

1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio jack		1 x Thunderbolt4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)

2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2

1 x HDMI® 2.1

1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio jack		1 x Thunderbolt4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)

2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2

1 x HDMI® 2.1

1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio jack
Keyboard and Touchpad 1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm
Wireless WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
Audio 6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofer6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofer6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofer6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofer
Battery 90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universalRectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universalRectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universalRectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
Keyboard EnglishEnglishFrench bilingualEnglish
Dimension 35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.79 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.70")35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.79 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.70")35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.64 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.65")35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.64 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.65")
Weight 1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)1.85 Kg (4.08 lbs)1.85 Kg (4.08 lbs)
Availability Pre-order March 27, 2026

Delivery starting April 17, 2026		Pre-order March 27, 2026

Delivery starting April 17, 2026		Pre-order March 27, 2026

Delivery starting April 17, 2026		Pre-order March 27, 2026

Delivery starting April 17, 2026
Where to buy ASUS Store

Canada Computers		ASUS Store

Canada Computers		ASUS Store

Select retail partners		ASUS Store

Canada Computers
MSRP C$6,999C$4,999C$4,499C$4,099
      

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606) (Suite)

Model GU606AX-DS98-CAGU606AX-RS98-CAGU606AW-DS98-CA
Part No 90NR0PE2-M001B090NR0PE1-M001A090NR0PG2-M001R0
Material and Color CNC-milled Aluminum

Eclipse Grey		CNC-milled Aluminum

Platinum White		CNC-milled Aluminum

Eclipse Grey
Operating System Windows 11 HomeWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 Home
Display ROG Nebula HDR, 16"16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 2.5K 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak),  Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDRTrue Black 1000ROG Nebula HDR, 16"16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 2.5K 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak),  Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDRTrue Black 1000ROG Nebula HDR, 16"16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 2.5K 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak),  Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDRTrue Black 1000
CPU Intel® CoreUltra 9 386H processorIntel® CoreUltra 9 386H processorIntel® CoreUltra 9 386H processor
GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX5090 Laptop GPU

24GB GDDR7		NVIDIA® GeForce RTX5090 Laptop GPU

24GB GDDR7		NVIDIA® GeForce RTX5080 Laptop GPU

16GB GDDR7
Memory 64GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s

Onboard memory (dual channel memory)		64GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s

Onboard memory (dual channel memory)		64GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s

Onboard memory (dual channel memory)
Storage 2TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeM.2 SSD

2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 Value SSD (including used)		2TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeM.2 SSD

2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 Value SSD (including used)		2TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeM.2 SSD

2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 Value SSD (including used)
I/O Ports 1 x Thunderbolt4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)

2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2

1 x HDMI® 2.1

1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio jack		1 x Thunderbolt4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)

2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2

1 x HDMI® 2.1

1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio jack		1 x Thunderbolt4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)

2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2

1 x HDMI® 2.1

1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio jack
Keyboard and Touchpad 1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm
Wireless WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
Audio 6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofer6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofer6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofer
Battery 90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universalRectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universalRectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
Keyboard EnglishEnglishEnglish
Dimension 35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.79 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.70")35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.79 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.70")35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.79 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.70")
Weight 1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)
Availability Pre-order March 27, 2026

Delivery starting April 17, 2026		Pre-order March 27, 2026

Delivery starting April 17, 2026		Pre-order March 27, 2026

Delivery starting April 17, 2026
Where to buy ASUS Store

Select retail partners		ASUS Store

Canada Computers		ASUS Store

Select retail partners
MSRP C$7,699C$7,699C$6,999
     

NOTES TO EDITORS

ROG Zephyrus Duo (GX651): https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-Duo-2026/

ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405): https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g14-2026-gu405/

ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606): https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g16-2026/

ROG Zephyrus Duo ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/rog/90nr0nr2-m00130-rog-zephyrus-Duo-2026.html

ROG Zephyrus G14 ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/rog/90nr0p72-m000s0-rog-zephyrus-g14-2026-gu405.html

ROG Zephyrus G16 ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/rog/90nr0pi3-m000n0-rog-zephyrus-g16-2026.html

ROG Nebula HDR: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/site/gaming/rog-nebula-display/

ROG Intelligent Cooling: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/content/rog-intelligent-cooling/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ROG Homepage: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Store: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/store/

ROG Gaming Laptops: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops-group/

ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asusrog

ROG Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/asus_rog

ASUS Global News: https://www.asus.com/news

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/asus

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾

1 Average tested result in MyASUS/Armoury Crate Splendid Display P3 and sRGB color gamut: Delta E < 1, +/- 0.5, and may vary by specification. Please note that the actual performance also may vary under different test procedures, equipment and patterns.

2 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

3 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

4 Average tested result in MyASUS/Armoury Crate Splendid Display P3 and sRGB color gamut: Delta E < 1, +/- 0.5, and may vary by specification. Please note that the actual performance also may vary under different test procedures, equipment and patterns.

5 Average tested result in MyASUS/Armoury Crate Splendid Display P3 and sRGB color gamut: Delta E < 1, +/- 0.5, and may vary by specification. Please note that the actual performance also may vary under different test procedures, equipment and patterns.

6 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6220b84-76c0-4c28-8bbf-2fd9d8c976ff

 

            




    

        


        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                ROG
                            
                            
                                Zephyrus DUO
                            
                            
                                Zephyrus G14
                            
                            
                                Zephyrus G16
                            
                            
                                Intel Core Ultra 9
                            
                            
                                ROG Nebula HDR
                            
                            
                                ROG Intelligent Cooling
                            
                            
                                NVIDIA RTX 5090
                            
                            
                                OLED
                            
                            
                                G-SYNC
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading