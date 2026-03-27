ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces New Zephyrus Lineup in Canada, Led by the Flagship Zephyrus Duo

KEY POINTS
- World’s first 16" dual-screen gaming laptop: Dual 3K, 120Hz ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens provide gorgeous visuals
- Unparalleled flexibility: Productivity is reimagined with five dedicated operation modes and custom software features on the Zephyrus Duo
- Flagship power: Up to new Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU
- Ultra-premium design: New Zephyrus lineup pairs precision CNC-milled aluminum chassis, refined new finishes, and upgraded Slash Lighting
- Unparalleled immersion: ROG Nebula HDR OLED display, 1100 nits peak brightness, and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000 across the line
TORONTO, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the new 2026 ROG Zephyrus lineup in Canada, led by the all-new Zephyrus Duo (GX651) and joined by refreshed Zephyrus G14 (GU405) and Zephyrus G16 (GU606) models. Together, these premium gaming laptops deliver next-generation performance with Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, AI-ready capabilities, immersive ROG Nebula HDR displays with OLED panels and refined portability for gamers, creators, and professionals who demand serious power in sleek, travel-friendly designs.
Pre-orders for the ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14, and Zephyrus G16 open in Canada on March 27, 2026 through the ASUS Store and select retail partners, with products shipping beginning April 17, 2026.
The world’s first 16" dual-screen gaming laptop
The Zephyrus Duo is the world’s first 16-inch dual-screen gaming laptop. Boasting two absolutely breathtaking 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, with over 21 inches of total diagonal screen space available on one laptop, the Duo reimagines what a portable personal workstation is capable of. Both panels offer a 0.2ms response time, paired with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the main screen supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, bringing crisp motion and nearly zero ghosting in games. With 1100 nits of peak brightness and a VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000 certification, HDR games and content look absolutely spectacular. For the creators out there, a color accuracy of Delta E < 11 and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space offers twin professional-grade screens right out of the box.
Particular attention has also been paid to the detachable magnetic keyboard. It can be used as a standard laptop keyboard, but it is also fully removable and can be used wirelessly via Bluetooth® in any of the Zephyrus Duo’s multiple operating modes. Despite an ultra-thin 5.1mm profile, it features a deep 1.7mm key travel that is in line with premium gaming laptops. An ultra-large touchpad, expanded from the previous generation’s half-and-half layout, allows for seamless navigation and multi-touch functionality, no matter how the Zephyrus Duo is being used.
Unparalleled flexibility
With a 90° kickstand and 320° rotation on the hinge, the Zephyrus Duo supports five dedicated operation modes. Dual Screen Mode leverages the kickstand and removes the keyboard to give users an instant multi-monitor experience, with no dongles or cables required. Laptop Mode is a standard 16-inch laptop setup, with the keyboard right below the main screen, perfect for gaming and simple productivity tasks. Sharing Mode sets the Duo flat at 180°, letting each screen sit facing a meeting member for quick collaboration in large groups. Book Mode sets both screens in the portrait orientation, perfect for applications like web browsers and coding tools where you need more than a few lines visible at any one time. Tent Mode sets the screens up high and has the hinge forming an A-frame, allowing two people to play games together. The Zephyrus Duo reinvents what’s possible in a laptop form factor.
Next-gen power across the Zephyrus lineup
The new Zephyrus family is built for modern gaming, content creation, and AI-enabled workflows. The Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G16 feature up to the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor. Across the new Zephyrus lineup, users can take advantage of up to 50 TOPS of NPU compute performance, bringing Copilot+ PC experiences and local AI capabilities to the forefront.
Graphics performance is equally impressive across the range. The Zephyrus G14 is available with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU in Canada, while both the Zephyrus G16 and Zephyrus Duo scale up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Powered by the latest NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and features such as DLSS 4.5 and Frame Generation, the new Zephyrus family is engineered to handle today's most demanding AAA games, GPU-accelerated creative applications, and next-generation AI workloads.
To keep all that power under control, ASUS has equipped the new Zephyrus lineup with advanced ROG Intelligent Cooling solutions. The Zephyrus G14 and G16 feature redesigned ventilation and optimized exhaust layouts to stay cooler and quieter under load, while the Zephyrus Duo adds a completely redesigned motherboard, a larger custom vapor chamber, enhanced dual-fan airflow, and a dedicated graphite sheet covering 100% of the CPU and GPU for outstanding thermal efficiency.
Premium design, peak portability, and unparalleled displays
The Zephyrus lineup continues to stand out with a premium CNC-milled aluminum chassis that blends performance with understated style. The Zephyrus G14 starts at just 1.5kg, making it one of the most portable gaming laptops in its class, while the Zephyrus G16 stays under 2kg for users who want more screen real estate without sacrificing mobility. The G14 and G16 are available in Platinum White or Eclipse Grey, while the new Zephyrus Duo introduces a striking Stellar Grey finish.
Across the lineup, ROG's signature design language evolves with upgraded Slash Lighting, now expanded to 35 zones for more intricate animations and deeper personalization. The Zephyrus G14 and G16 also feature versatile I/O, including dual USB-C® ports with 100W power delivery, Thunderbolt™ 4, HDMI® 2.1, USB Type-A, card readers, Bluetooth® 6.0 and WiFi 7, giving users the connectivity they need whether they are gaming at home, editing on the road, or building a full workstation setup.
Display technology is another major highlight. The Zephyrus G14 features a 14-inch 3K 120Hz ROG Nebula HDR OLED display, while the Zephyrus G16 offers a 16-inch 2.5K 240Hz ROG Nebula HDR OLED panel. Both deliver a 0.2ms response time, up to 1100 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000 certification, and Delta E < 1 color accuracy for stunning gameplay and creator-grade visuals. The Zephyrus Duo takes that experience even further with two 16-inch 3K 120Hz ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, giving users a dual-display experience unlike anything else on the market.
AVAILABILITY & PRICING2
The new ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G16 will be available to pre-order in Canada starting March 27, 2026, on the ASUS Store and through selected retail partners, with shipping beginning April 17, 2026. Detailed Canadian specifications and pricing are available below.
Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.
SPECIFICATIONS3
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo (GX651)
|Model name
|GX651AX-DS98-CA
|GX651AR-DS96-CA
|Part No
|90NR0NT2-M001N0
|90NR0NR2-M00130
|Material and Color
|CNC-milled Aluminum
Stellar Grey
|CNC-milled Aluminum
Stellar Grey
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Display
|Dual 16” ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, 16:10, 3K, 0.2ms, 120hz, DCI-P3 100%, Peak 1100 nits, supports VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000, Delta E <12
|Dual 16” ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, 16:10, 3K, 0.2ms, 120hz, DCI-P3 100%, Peak 1100 nits, supports VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000, Delta E <13
|CPU
|Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor
2.1 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads)
|Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor
2.1 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads)
|NPU
|Intel® NPU up to 50TOPS
|Intel® NPU up to 50TOPS
|GPU
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
|Memory
|64GB LPDDR5X-8533 onboard memory
|32GB LPDDR5X-8533 onboard memory
|Storage
|2TB PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD
2x M.2 PCIe (includes used)
|1TB PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD
2x M.2 PCIe (includes used)
|I/O Ports
|1 x DC-in Jack
1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
2 x Thunderbolt™4 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 support
1 x Audio combo jack
1 x SD card reader (UHS-II)
|1 x DC-in Jack
1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
2 x Thunderbolt™4 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 support
1 x Audio combo jack
1 x SD card reader (UHS-II)
|Keyboard
|Bluetooth® wireless keyboard, One-zone RGB backlight
|Bluetooth® wireless keyboard, One-zone RGB backlight
|Wireless
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
|Audio
|4-speaker (dual-force woofer) system with Smart Amplifier Technology, 2 Tweeters
|4-speaker (dual-force woofer) system with Smart Amplifier Technology, 2 Tweeters
|Battery
|90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|Adapter
|Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Keyboard
|English
|English
|Dimension
|35.5 x 24.6 x 1.99 ~ 2.49 cm (13.98" x 9.69" x 0.78" ~ 0.98")
|35.5 x 24.6 x 1.99 ~ 2.49 cm (13.98" x 9.69" x 0.78" ~ 0.98")
|Weight
|2.80 Kg (6.17 lbs)
|2.80 Kg (6.17 lbs)
|Availability
|Pre-order March 27, 2026
Delivery starting April 17, 2026
|Pre-order March 27, 2026
Delivery starting April 17, 2026
|Where to buy
|ASUS Store
|ASUS Store
Selected retail partners
|MSRP4
|C$8,999
|C$5,499
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405)
|Model Name
|GU405AR-DS96-CA
|GU405AP-RS96-CA
|GU405AP-DS96-CA
|Part No
|90NR0P94-M00110
|90NR0P71-M000R0
|90NR0P72-M000S0
|Material and Color
|CNC-milled Aluminum
Eclipse Grey
|CNC-milled Aluminum
Platinum White
|CNC-milled Aluminum
Eclipse Grey
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Display
|ROG Nebula HDR, 14”, 2880x1800 OLED, 16:10, 3K 120hz, DCI-P3 100%, Peak 1100 nits, Support VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000, Delta E <1, 0.2ms
|ROG Nebula HDR, 14”, 2880x1800 OLED, 16:10, 3K 120hz, DCI-P3 100%, Peak 1100 nits, Support VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000, Delta E <1, 0.2ms
|ROG Nebula HDR, 14”, 2880x1800 OLED, 16:10, 3K 120hz, DCI-P3 100%, Peak 1100 nits, Support VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000, Delta E <1, 0.2ms
|CPU
|Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor
|Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor
|Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor
|NPU
|Intel® NPU up to 50TOPS
|Intel® NPU up to 50TOPS
|Intel® NPU up to 50TOPS
|GPU
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7
|Memory
|32GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s
Onboard memory (dual channel memory)
|32GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s
Onboard memory (dual channel memory)
|32GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s
Onboard memory (dual channel memory)
|Storage
|1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD
|1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD
|1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD
|I/O Ports
|1 x USB-C®, support Thunderbolt™ 4, DP 2.1+ PD3.0 (100W)
1 x USB-C® support USB 3.2 Gen 2 DP2.1+PD3.0 (100W)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL
1 x SD card reader (UHS-II, 312MB/s) Full size
1 x Audio combo jack
1 x Rectangle Conn Jack
|1 x USB-C®, support Thunderbolt™ 4, DP 2.1+ PD3.0 (100W)
1 x USB-C® support USB 3.2 Gen 2 DP2.1+PD3.0 (100W)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL
1 x SD card reader (UHS-II, 312MB/s) Full size
1 x Audio combo jack
1 x Rectangle Conn Jack
|1 x USB-C®, support Thunderbolt™ 4, DP 2.1+ PD3.0 (100W)
1 x USB-C® support USB 3.2 Gen 2 DP2.1+PD3.0 (100W)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL
1 x SD card reader (UHS-II, 312MB/s) Full size
1 x Audio combo jack
1 x Rectangle Conn Jack
|Keyboard and Touchpad
|1-zone RGB Travel Distance : 1.7mm
|1-zone RGB Travel Distance : 1.7mm
|1-zone RGB Travel Distance : 1.7mm
|Wireless
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
|Audio
|6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofers
|6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofers
|6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofers
|Battery
|73WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|73WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|73WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|AC Adapter
|Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Dimension
|31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.83 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72")
|31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.63 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.64")
|31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.63 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.64")
|Weight
|1.57 Kg (3.46 lbs)
|1.50 Kg (3.31 lbs)
|1.50 Kg (3.31 lbs)
|Keyboard
|English
|English
|English
|Availability
|Pre-order March 27, 2026
Delivery starting April 17, 2026
|Pre-order March 27, 2026
Delivery starting April 17, 2026
|Pre-order March 27, 2026
Delivery starting April 17, 2026
|Where to buy
|ASUS Store
Select retail partners
|ASUS Store
Canada Computers
|ASUS Store
Select retail partners
|MSRP
|C$4,799
|C$4,299
|C$4,299
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606)
|Model
|GU606AW-RS98-CA
|GU606AR-RS96-CA
|GU606AP-BS96-CB
|GU606AM-RS96-CA
|Part No
|90NR0PG1-M001P0
|90NR0PC1-M00470
|90NR0PJ4-M002B0
|90NR0PI3-M000N0
|Material and Color
|CNC-milled Aluminum
Platinum White
|CNC-milled Aluminum
Eclipse Grey
|CNC-milled Aluminum
Eclipse Grey
|CNC-milled Aluminum
Platinum White
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Display
|ROG Nebula HDR, 16" 16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak), Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000
|ROG Nebula HDR, 16" 16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak), Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000
|ROG Nebula HDR, 16"16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 2.5K 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak), Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000
|ROG Nebula HDR, 16"16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 2.5K 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak), Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000
|CPU
|Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor
|Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor
|Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor
|Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor
|GPU
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU
8GB GDDR7
|Memory
|64GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s
Onboard memory (dual channel memory)
|32GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s
Onboard memory (dual channel memory)
|32GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s
Onboard memory (dual channel memory)
|32GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s
Onboard memory (dual channel memory)
|Storage
|2TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD
2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 Value SSD (including used)
|1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD
2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 Value SSD (including used)
|1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD
2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 Value SSD (including used)
|1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD
2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 Value SSD (including used)
|I/O Ports
|1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)
2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2
1 x HDMI® 2.1
1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)
1 x Audio jack
|1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)
2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2
1 x HDMI® 2.1
1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)
1 x Audio jack
|1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)
2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2
1 x HDMI® 2.1
1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)
1 x Audio jack
|1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)
2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2
1 x HDMI® 2.1
1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)
1 x Audio jack
|Keyboard and Touchpad
|1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm
|1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm
|1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm
|1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm
|Wireless
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
|Audio
|6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofer
|6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofer
|6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofer
|6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofer
|Battery
|90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|AC Adapter
|Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Keyboard
|English
|English
|French bilingual
|English
|Dimension
|35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.79 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.70")
|35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.79 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.70")
|35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.64 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.65")
|35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.64 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.65")
|Weight
|1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)
|1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)
|1.85 Kg (4.08 lbs)
|1.85 Kg (4.08 lbs)
|Availability
|Pre-order March 27, 2026
Delivery starting April 17, 2026
|Pre-order March 27, 2026
Delivery starting April 17, 2026
|Pre-order March 27, 2026
Delivery starting April 17, 2026
|Pre-order March 27, 2026
Delivery starting April 17, 2026
|Where to buy
|ASUS Store
Canada Computers
|ASUS Store
Canada Computers
|ASUS Store
Select retail partners
|ASUS Store
Canada Computers
|MSRP
|C$6,999
|C$4,999
|C$4,499
|C$4,099
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606) (Suite)
|Model
|GU606AX-DS98-CA
|GU606AX-RS98-CA
|GU606AW-DS98-CA
|Part No
|90NR0PE2-M001B0
|90NR0PE1-M001A0
|90NR0PG2-M001R0
|Material and Color
|CNC-milled Aluminum
Eclipse Grey
|CNC-milled Aluminum
Platinum White
|CNC-milled Aluminum
Eclipse Grey
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Display
|ROG Nebula HDR, 16"16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 2.5K 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak), Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000
|ROG Nebula HDR, 16"16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 2.5K 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak), Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000
|ROG Nebula HDR, 16"16:10 OLED 2.5K (2560x1600) 2.5K 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 0.2ms, 1100 nits (peak), Delta E <1(+/- 0.5), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000
|CPU
|Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor
|Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor
|Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor
|GPU
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7
|Memory
|64GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s
Onboard memory (dual channel memory)
|64GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s
Onboard memory (dual channel memory)
|64GB LPDDR5X-8533MT/s
Onboard memory (dual channel memory)
|Storage
|2TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD
2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 Value SSD (including used)
|2TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD
2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 Value SSD (including used)
|2TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD
2 x M.2 2280 PCIe® Gen 4 Value SSD (including used)
|I/O Ports
|1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)
2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2
1 x HDMI® 2.1
1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)
1 x Audio jack
|1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)
2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2
1 x HDMI® 2.1
1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)
1 x Audio jack
|1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 support DP2.1(20G)+PD3.0 (100W)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® support DP2.1 (BD.1: 20G, BD.2 :10G) + PD3.0 (100W)
2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2
1 x HDMI® 2.1
1 x SD card Reader (UHS-II)
1 x Audio jack
|Keyboard and Touchpad
|1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm
|1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm
|1-zone RGB, Key Travel: 1.7mm
|Wireless
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0
|Audio
|6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofer
|6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofer
|6 speakers: 2 Tweeters,4 Woofer
|Battery
|90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|90Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|AC Adapter
|Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Rectangle Conn, 250W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12.5A, 250W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Keyboard
|English
|English
|English
|Dimension
|35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.79 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.70")
|35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.79 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.70")
|35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.79 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.70")
|Weight
|1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)
|1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)
|1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)
|Availability
|Pre-order March 27, 2026
Delivery starting April 17, 2026
|Pre-order March 27, 2026
Delivery starting April 17, 2026
|Pre-order March 27, 2026
Delivery starting April 17, 2026
|Where to buy
|ASUS Store
Select retail partners
|ASUS Store
Canada Computers
|ASUS Store
Select retail partners
|MSRP
|C$7,699
|C$7,699
|C$6,999
NOTES TO EDITORS
ROG Zephyrus Duo (GX651): https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-Duo-2026/
ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405): https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g14-2026-gu405/
ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606): https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g16-2026/
ROG Zephyrus Duo ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/rog/90nr0nr2-m00130-rog-zephyrus-Duo-2026.html
ROG Zephyrus G14 ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/rog/90nr0p72-m000s0-rog-zephyrus-g14-2026-gu405.html
ROG Zephyrus G16 ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/rog/90nr0pi3-m000n0-rog-zephyrus-g16-2026.html
ROG Nebula HDR: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/site/gaming/rog-nebula-display/
ROG Intelligent Cooling: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/content/rog-intelligent-cooling/
ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/
ROG Homepage: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/
ASUS Store: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/store/
ROG Gaming Laptops: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops-group/
ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asusrog
ROG Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/asus_rog
ASUS Global News: https://www.asus.com/news
ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus
ASUS Global Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/asus
About ROG
Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.
‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
1 Average tested result in MyASUS/Armoury Crate Splendid Display P3 and sRGB color gamut: Delta E < 1, +/- 0.5, and may vary by specification. Please note that the actual performance also may vary under different test procedures, equipment and patterns.
2 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.
3 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com
4 Average tested result in MyASUS/Armoury Crate Splendid Display P3 and sRGB color gamut: Delta E < 1, +/- 0.5, and may vary by specification. Please note that the actual performance also may vary under different test procedures, equipment and patterns.
5 Average tested result in MyASUS/Armoury Crate Splendid Display P3 and sRGB color gamut: Delta E < 1, +/- 0.5, and may vary by specification. Please note that the actual performance also may vary under different test procedures, equipment and patterns.
6 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6220b84-76c0-4c28-8bbf-2fd9d8c976ff