The U.S. Imports ~95% of Its Uranium. One of the Largest Domestic Deposits Just Engaged a Highly Experienced Permitting Team

NUCL, UUUU, UROY, BWXT, and NNE as Domestic Nuclear Supply Chains Move From Policy to Permitting

Issued on behalf of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.

Companies mentioned in this article: Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), Energy Fuels (NYSE: UUUU), Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY), BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT), Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE)

Key Takeaways:



• Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) has engaged SLR International Corporation as lead permitting manager for the Aurora Uranium Project — the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, with 32.75M lbs indicated and 4.98M lbs inferred.

• The U.S. imports approximately 95% of the uranium it consumes. Spot uranium is approaching $90/lb as reactor demand evolves alongside AI-driven power infrastructure and a $2.7 billion DOE enrichment expansion.

• Eagle is the first domestic uranium explorer with exclusive Small Modular Reactor technology to list on a U.S. exchange, building an integrated nuclear platform combining fuel supply with reactor deployment.

• The company joined the Uranium Producers of America in March 2026, and its CEO rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on March 11.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — The United States produces very little of the uranium it consumes. That’s not a forecast — it’s the reality that prompted uranium’s addition to the U.S. Critical Minerals List and a $2.7 billion DOE commitment to expand domestic enrichment capacity. Spot uranium is approaching $90 per pound as tightening primary supply converges with increasing reactor demand, AI-driven power infrastructure buildouts, and a $12 billion Project Vault strategic stockpile initiative.



Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) announced on March 18 that it has engaged SLR International Corporation as the lead permitting manager for the Aurora Uranium Project. Aurora holds 32.75 million pounds of indicated uranium and 4.98 million pounds inferred, making it the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States. SLR’s designated team has direct experience with the Bureau of Land Management and Oregon DOGAMI, and the engagement is designed to advance Aurora toward a Pre-Feasibility Study targeted for late 2027. The company is pursuing FAST-41 consideration to potentially accelerate the federal permitting timeline.



Eagle’s integrated model pairs domestic uranium resources with exclusive Small Modular Reactor technology — positioning it to potentially own both the fuel supply and the deployment pathway. The company joined the Uranium Producers of America on March 10, and CEO Mark Mukhija rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on March 11, marking the company’s entry into the public markets following its February 2026 NASDAQ listing through a business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II.



Energy Fuels (NYSE: UUUU) — Largest U.S. Uranium Producer Building Western Rare Earth Platform

Energy Fuels operates the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the only fully licensed conventional uranium processing facility in the U.S. The company achieved 99.9% purity dysprosium oxide in late 2025 and plans commercial heavy rare earth production by Q4 2026. Its January 2026 acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials created a vertically integrated Western rare earth platform. Energy Fuels shares increased over 53% in January 2026.



Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) — Royalty and Streaming Exposure Across the Uranium Cycle



Uranium Royalty Corp. provides investors with diversified exposure to uranium through royalties, streams, and physical uranium holdings without the operational risk of mining. The company holds interests in projects across Canada, the U.S., Australia, and Africa, and maintains a physical uranium inventory that benefits directly from spot price appreciation. UROY’s capital-light model offers leveraged upside to the uranium price recovery.



BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) — Naval Nuclear Reactors and Advanced Fuel Manufacturing



BWX Technologies designs, manufactures, and services nuclear reactor components and fuel for the U.S. Navy and Department of Energy. The company is the primary supplier of fuel assemblies for U.S. naval reactors and is expanding into commercial nuclear markets, including advanced reactor fuel manufacturing. BWXT’s five-year stock return exceeds 164%, reflecting the market’s valuation of its position in the U.S. nuclear supply chain.



Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) — Micro-Reactor Development for Decentralized Power



Nano Nuclear Energy is developing portable, factory-fabricated micro-reactors designed to provide clean energy in remote locations and industrial applications. The company’s ZEUS and ODIN reactor designs target deployment scenarios where grid-scale power is impractical, addressing a growing demand for decentralized nuclear energy solutions. NNE’s approach complements the SMR thesis that Eagle Nuclear is pursuing.

The domestic uranium supply chain is moving from policy announcements to permitting and construction. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) now has SLR International leading the permitting at what is the largest conventional U.S. uranium deposit — in a market where the U.S. imports 95% of its fuel, spot prices approach $90, and the government has committed $30 billion to secure supply chains.



CONTACT:

EQUITY INSIDER

info@equity-insider.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. This article is being distributed by Equity-Insider.com on behalf of Market IQ Media Group Inc. (“MIQ”). MIQ has been paid a fee for Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. advertising and digital media from Creative Digital Media Group (“CDMG”). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ does not own any shares of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. but reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved on behalf of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. by CDMG, and the company itself; this is a paid advertisement, we currently do not own shares of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. but reserve the right to buy and sell shares of NUCL, and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements included in this document are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document are forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expected benefits from Eagle’s business combination with SVII; the outlook for Eagle’s business; the viability of Eagle’s mining claims and technologies; as well as any information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of Eagle. The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management team of Eagle and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstance and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) market risks; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Eagle related to its business combination; (iii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; (iv) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq Capital Market or a comparable exchange; (v) the risk that the price of Eagle’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in laws, regulations, technologies, natural disasters or health epidemics/pandemics, national security tensions, and macro-economic and social environments affecting its business; and (vi) fluctuations in spot and forward markets for lithium and uranium and certain other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel oil and electricity). The foregoing list is not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Eagle does not presently know or that Eagle currently believes are immaterial. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors, any other factors discussed in this document and the other risks and uncertainties described in filings made with the SEC by Eagle from time to time, which are or will be accessible at www.sec.gov. Eagle cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth in this document speak only as of the date of this document.

SOURCES:

1. CarbonCredits.com, Uranium Prices 2026 — https://carboncredits.com/uranium-prices-2026-supply-crunch-and-rising-demand-fuel-a-nuclear-bull-market/

2. U.S. State Department, 2026 Critical Minerals Ministerial — https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/02/2026-critical-minerals-ministerial

