Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Concorde International Group, Ltd. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Concorde International Group, Ltd., (“Concord” or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CIGL) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between April 21, 2025 and July 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Concord investors have until May 18, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/concorde-international-group-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Concorde’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Concorde was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; and (3) Concorde’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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