Zinc Chemicals Market to Reach USD 16.17 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Rising Demand in Rubber, Agriculture, and Industrial Applications | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Zinc Chemicals Market size is estimated at USD 10.64 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 16.17 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.28% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The growth of the market is driven by increasing rubber production volumes, rising agricultural demand for zinc-based fertilizers, and manufacturer preference for zinc compounds in paint, coatings, and glass applications.





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The U.S. Zinc Chemicals Market is estimated at USD 1.86 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.82 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.24%.

The U.S. represents the largest market for zinc chemicals, primarily driven by the compulsory rubber industry consumption of zinc oxide, federal agricultural zinc micronutrient program support, and well-developed specialty chemical manufacturing infrastructure.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, zinc oxide segment held the dominant revenue share of nearly 48.37% due to its essential function in rubber compounding serving as a vulcanization activator, a common cosmetic & personal care active for UV-protective, strong manufacturer preference for ZnO in glass, ceramics and paint formulations. The zinc sulfate segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 4.89% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from agricultural input manufacturers for water-soluble zinc micronutrient fertilizers globally.

By Application

The largest revenue share was recorded for the rubber compounding segment, at 31.54% for 2025 due to global tire production growth, increasing the production of automotive rubber goods globally. The agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 5.43% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for zinc micronutrient fertilizers in zinc-deficient soils across rice, wheat, and maize production regions globally.

Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.17%, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the zinc chemicals market due to rising awareness of zinc micronutrient deficiencies in agricultural soils, government-sponsored fertilizer subsidy programs, and investments in zinc chemical manufacturing capacity in China, India, and South Korea.

Due to its established rubber and tire manufacturing base, strict agricultural micronutrient regulatory frameworks, and growing end-use industry awareness of the performance benefits of zinc chemical formulations across paint, coatings, and personal care applications, North America held the largest revenue share of over 26.43% of the zinc chemicals market in 2025.

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Rising Rubber Industry Consumption and Agricultural Zinc Micronutrient Demand to Boost Market Expansion Globally

Growing global tire and rubber goods production volumes, growing zinc-deficient soil remediation programs in Asia and Africa, and growing fertilizer manufacturer preference for zinc sulfate monohydrate and heptahydrate formulations for crop nutrition management are the main factors driving the growth of the zinc chemicals market share. The market base, the penetration of the zinc oxide and zinc sulfate application groups, and the global market share are all being driven by these vulcanization efficiency and agricultural micronutrient delivery solutions.

Key Players:

EverZinc

Umicore N.V.

Rubamin Limited

Zochem Inc.

Zinc Nacional S.A.

Brüggemann Chemical

Silox S.A.

Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd.

Akrochem Corporation

Global Zinc (Nyrstar)

Zinc Oxide LLC

Grillo-Werke AG

American Chemet Corporation

Toho Zinc Co., Ltd.

Hindustan Zinc Limited (Vedanta)

Transpek-Silox Industry Ltd.

Numinor Chemical Industries Ltd.

Zinc Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

GH Chemicals Pty Ltd.

Suresh Chemicals

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, EverZinc expanded its high-purity pharmaceutical-grade zinc oxide production capacity at its Belgian manufacturing facility, aiming to increase supply availability for European pharmaceutical and personal care customers and strengthen its position in the growing mineral sunscreen and zinc supplement segments.

In June 2024, Umicore N.V. launched an expanded zinc oxide product line for personal care and pharmaceutical applications with enhanced particle size control and certified pharmaceutical-grade purity specifications, strengthening its position in the growing European and North American zinc actives market.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Zinc Chemical Consumption & End-Use Intensity Metrics – helps you understand consumption volume across industries such as rubber, agriculture, pharma, and personal care, along with product grade distribution and trade flow analysis.

– helps you understand consumption volume across industries such as rubber, agriculture, pharma, and personal care, along with product grade distribution and trade flow analysis. Raw Material Price & Production Cost Analysis – helps you evaluate the impact of LME zinc price trends, ore availability, energy costs, and recycling rates on overall production economics.

– helps you evaluate the impact of LME zinc price trends, ore availability, energy costs, and recycling rates on overall production economics. Supply-Dynamics & Capacity Utilization Insights – helps you analyze smelter capacity utilization, secondary zinc supply, and regional availability impacting market balance and pricing trends.

– helps you analyze smelter capacity utilization, secondary zinc supply, and regional availability impacting market balance and pricing trends. Regulatory Compliance & Environmental Performance Metrics – helps you assess adherence to REACH and EPA standards, occupational exposure limits, and wastewater discharge benchmarks across key regions.

– helps you assess adherence to REACH and EPA standards, occupational exposure limits, and wastewater discharge benchmarks across key regions. Application Performance & Functional Efficiency Insights – helps you evaluate zinc oxide efficiency in rubber processing, crop yield improvements in agriculture, and corrosion resistance in coatings.

– helps you evaluate zinc oxide efficiency in rubber processing, crop yield improvements in agriculture, and corrosion resistance in coatings. End-Use Adoption & Product Performance Trends – helps you identify growth in pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, and industrial applications based on bioavailability and performance advantages.

Read Other Related Reports:

Zinc Market

Zinc Oxide Market

Zinc Chloride Market

Zinc Citrate Market

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