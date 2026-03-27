Lighthouse Autism Center Opening New Autism Therapy Center in Asheboro, North Carolina

ASHEBORO, N.C., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center (LAC), a leading provider of center-based autism therapy, is proud to announce the opening of a new autism therapy center in Asheboro, North Carolina. The new center will expand access to specialized autism services for children and families throughout Randolph County and the surrounding communities.

The Asheboro center will serve 28 children at capacity and will feature four therapy pods designed to support individualized and group-based learning opportunities. The center is expected to open in August, 2026 and will further expand Lighthouse Autism Center’s growing presence in North Carolina.

Located at 700 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC 27203, the center will occupy approximately 7,350 square feet and provide a welcoming, play-based environment where children can build essential skills through personalized therapy programs.

“We are excited to bring Lighthouse Autism Center’s services to families in the Asheboro community,” said Natalie Yates, Clinical Regional Director. “Our goal is to provide compassionate, high-quality care that helps children with autism develop the skills they need to grow, communicate, and thrive. We look forward to becoming part of this community and supporting families throughout their autism journey.”

The Asheboro center will be led by Clinical Regional Director Natalie Yates and supported by Senior Clinical Regional Director Karen Merkel. Together, they will oversee a team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) who deliver individualized therapy programs tailored to each child’s unique strengths and needs.

In addition to Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, the center will offer Lighthouse Fusion, Lighthouse Autism Center’s innovative approach that integrates speech support directly into a child’s daily ABA programming. By embedding communication practice throughout therapy sessions, Lighthouse Fusion creates more opportunities for children to develop meaningful language and social skills while engaging in fun, play-based activities.

The Asheboro center will also provide autism diagnostic testing, pre-academic learning programs, and parent support resources designed to help families navigate every stage of their child’s development.

The opening of the new center will also bring new employment opportunities to the Asheboro area as Lighthouse Autism Center continues its mission of expanding access to high-quality autism therapy.

Families interested in learning more about services or enrolling their child can contact Lighthouse Autism Center at 704-803-4500 or visit the company’s website for more information.

About Lighthouse Autism Center

Lighthouse Autism Center is a leading provider of center-based autism therapy, offering Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services to children with autism across Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, and North Carolina. Lighthouse Autism Center is known for its compassionate care, innovative clinical models, and commitment to helping children reach their fullest potential through individualized, play-based therapy.

Contact: Ethan Sheckler

Marketing Manager

(574) 345-0051 | esheckler@lighthouseaba.com