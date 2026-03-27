European Energy A/S: Minutes of Ordinary General Meeting

Company announcement 7/2026 (27.03.2026)
Today, Friday 27 March 2026 an ordinary general meeting with the following agenda was held at 09:00 CET at European Energy A/S, Gyngemose Parkvej 50, 2860 Søborg, Denmark and electronically via Microsoft Teams:
Agenda
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Minutes of the ordinary general meeting is attached.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com.
This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).
Attachment