Urbana Corporation Recognized for the Fourth Time on The Globe and Mail’s 2026 Women Lead Here List

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TORONTO, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A) is pleased to announce it will be recognized on The Globe and Mail’s 2026 Report on Business magazine’s seventh annual Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies top-level Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity. This is Urbana’s fourth time being recognized.

The Women Lead Here benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to provide an overview of the largest Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranked companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

“We have an incredible team of highly committed professionals dedicated to building an exceptional company. We are extremely grateful for the contributions of our female executives,” quoted Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M., Chair of Urbana Corporation.

For the 2026 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of approximately 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies based on revenue, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.



In total, 85 companies earned the 2026 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 48% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

Urbana will be featured in the April 2026 issue of Report on Business Magazine.

The 2026 Women Lead Here list is published in the April 2026 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on March 28, 2026 and online on March 27 at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere

ABOUT URBANA CORPORATION

Urbana Corporation is a diversified corporation with a focus on financial services, information services and innovative technologies. The long-term goal of Urbana is to seek out, and invest in, private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The portfolio mix of actively managed publicly traded securities with private equity investments has generated significant long-term investment results. For more information, visit www.urbanacorp.com

ABOUT THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.5 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family. Source: Vividata SCC Fall 2025, National, Adults 18+

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski, Investor Relations (416) 595-9106 enaumovski@urbanacorp.com

150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9

TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com