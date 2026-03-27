Taza Catering & Events Expands Across Phoenix as Company Transitions from Restaurant Roots to Full-Service Catering

Phoenix, AZ, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taza Catering & Events has announced its transition to a full-service catering and events company, expanding its operations across the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The move allows the company to focus entirely on catering services for weddings, corporate gatherings, and private celebrations throughout Phoenix.

Guests enjoy a full-service catering experience by Taza Catering & Events at a Phoenix-area gathering.

Founded by husband and wife team Nick and chef Sandra Lockard, Taza Catering & Events built its reputation through its cuisine-and-hospitality-focused dining experiences. By shifting away from the traditional restaurant model and concentrating on only catering and events, the company aims to serve a broader range of clients throughout Phoenix and surrounding communities.

“Our restaurant allowed us to build deep relationships with our guests and showcase our culinary style,” said Chef Sandra. “As demand for catering and private events continued to grow, we saw an opportunity to dedicate our full attention to creating memorable experiences beyond a single location.”

Catering Industry Continues to Expand

The transition comes at a time when demand for catering and event services continues to increase. Across the United States, businesses and individuals are placing greater emphasis on curated dining experiences for gatherings ranging from corporate functions to weddings and milestone celebrations.

Professional catering services are increasingly used for:

Corporate meetings and company events

Wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners

Private celebrations and milestone gatherings

Large-scale community and social events

For companies like Taza Catering & Events, this shift reflects a broader trend toward experiential dining, where food and hospitality play a central role in the overall event experience.

From Restaurant Foundation to Event-Focused Service

While restaurant service helped establish the company’s culinary identity, catering has long been a core part of the business. Over time, the team saw growing demand from clients seeking customized menus and full-service event dining.

By transitioning fully to catering operations, Taza Catering & Events can now dedicate its resources to designing personalized menus and coordinating event experiences tailored to each client’s vision.

“Catering allows us to collaborate more closely with clients,” Chef Sandra said. “Every event has its own story, and we enjoy helping create a dining experience that reflects the purpose and energy of that celebration.”

Serving Events Across the Phoenix Metro Area

With its expanded catering model, Taza Catering & Events now serves clients throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area, including Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and Chandler. The company provides full-service catering support for events of varying sizes, from intimate private gatherings to large weddings and corporate functions.

Services offered by Taza Catering & Events include:

Custom menu development

Full-service event catering

Culinary experiences for weddings and celebrations

Corporate event catering

By focusing entirely on catering and event services, the company aims to bring its signature cuisine and hospitality to a wider range of venues throughout the region.

“Phoenix has an incredible event community,” Chef Sandra said. “We’re excited to focus fully on catering and bring our food and hospitality to celebrations happening all across the valley.”

Chef Sandra Lockard, co-founder of Taza Catering & Events, presents signature dishes crafted for private events and celebrations across Phoenix.

About Taza Catering & Events

Taza Catering & Events is a Phoenix-area catering company founded and operated by husband and wife team Nick and chef Sandra Lockard. The company specializes in full-service catering for weddings, corporate gatherings, and private celebrations across the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Known for its variety of cuisines and personalized hospitality, Taza Catering & Events designs customized dining experiences that reflect the unique vision of each event.

Press Inquiries

Sandra Lockard

tazadelice [at] gmail.com

(480) 842-2275

https://www.tazabistro.com

910 W Jackson Street Phoenix, AZ 85007