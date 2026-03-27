The 200-Inch Screen You Didn’t Know You Were Missing: Dangbei’s Spring Promotion Brings Cinema-Grade Projectors to Canadian Homes at Up to 39.5% Off





TORONTO, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring in Canada means longer evenings, playoff hockey on the horizon, and—for a limited window—the chance to turn any blank wall into a 200-inch cinema for less than the cost of a mid-range TV. From March 27 to 31, Dangbei is running its largest Canadian promotion yet on Amazon.ca , with savings of up to 39.5% across six projectors spanning 4K laser home cinema and ultra-portable models.

Why does this matter right now? Because the way Canadians consume entertainment has changed faster than the hardware in most living rooms. Streaming subscriptions have multiplied. Sports are fragmented across apps. And the 55-inch TV that felt huge five years ago now competes with the tablet propped up on the kitchen counter. Dangbei’s pitch is simple: skip the next TV upgrade entirely. A projector that fits in a backpack can throw a 120-inch image in a bedroom; a laser model on a shelf can fill a basement wall with 200 inches of 4K. The Spring Promotion makes the math even easier.

Six Projectors. Six Price Points. One Week Only.

START HERE

Dangbei N2 mini — Now CA$199 (was CA$329 – save 39.5%)

The N2 mini is the projector for people who’ve never owned a projector. At under $200, it removes every barrier to entry: native 1080p, built-in Netflix and YouTube, a 190° gimbal stand that lets you project onto a ceiling from your bed, and intelligent autofocus that gets the picture sharp in seconds. It throws 40 to 120 inches of screen in apartments, dorms, or bedrooms. Think of it as a Netflix machine that happens to give you a screen five times bigger than a laptop.

TAKE IT ANYWHERE

Dangbei Freedo — Now CA$549 (was CA$789 – save 30.4%)

Freedo is Dangbei’s first projector with a built-in battery—roughly 2.5 hours on a single charge, enough for a full NHL game or a feature film. It delivers 1080p at 450 ISO lumens with a 165° gimbal stand, so it can beam onto a backyard fence, a cottage wall, or a tent ceiling without hunting for an outlet. Google TV and licensed Netflix are built in. For Canadians who treat every long weekend as an excuse to head to the lake, this is the projector that goes with you.

Dangbei Atom — Now CA$749 (was CA$999 – save 25%)

At 1.87 inches thin—slimmer than most hardcover books—the Atom is Dangbei’s laser-powered answer to the question “where do I even put a projector?” It slides onto a bookshelf, tucks behind a monitor, or travels in a laptop bag. But don’t let the size fool you: ALPD laser technology pushes 1,200 ISO lumens through a 1080p image up to 180 inches, with Google TV and licensed Netflix built in. HDR10 support means dark scenes stay detailed. It’s engineered for people who want a big screen without dedicating a room to it.

GO 4K

Dangbei DBOX02 — Now CA$1,349 (was CA$1,999 – save 32.5%)

The DBOX02 is the workhorse of Dangbei’s 4K lineup. ALPD laser technology delivers 2,450 ISO lumens—bright enough to watch in a living room with the curtains half-open on a sunny afternoon. It projects up to 200 inches in native 4K, with Google TV and officially licensed Netflix built in, so there’s no extra streaming box cluttering the setup. For families who want one device that handles Saturday-morning cartoons, Sunday-night prestige TV, and every playoff game in between, this is the projector that earns its permanent shelf spot.

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro — Now CA$1,349 (was CA$1,599 – save 15.6%)

Built on the DBOX02 platform, the Pro adds a flexible gimbal stand and enhanced tone mapping for effortless image alignment in tricky room layouts. Its 2,000 ISO lumens of laser brightness and deep contrast make it a natural fit for dedicated home theatres or open-plan living spaces where a traditional TV mount isn’t practical. The gimbal means you set it on a coffee table, angle it at a bare wall, and have a 4K cinema running in under a minute.

Dangbei MP1 Max — Now CA$1,979 (was CA$2,199 – save 10%)

The MP1 Max is Dangbei’s flagship—and the projector for enthusiasts who notice when colours are off. Its Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED engine pushes 3,100 ISO lumens and covers approximately 110% of the BT.2020 colour space with a ΔE below 1, meaning what you see on screen is what the director intended. HDR10+ and Blu-ray 3D are supported. Google TV and licensed Netflix round out the package. If you’re building a proper home cinema in the basement and you want the best image Dangbei makes, this is the one.

The Case for Ditching Your TV This Spring

A 75-inch television in Canada typically runs CA$1,500 to CA$3,000. At those prices, buyers get a fixed rectangle bolted to a wall. A Dangbei projector at similar or lower cost delivers a screen up to 200 inches that disappears when you’re done watching—no wall-mounted monolith dominating the room. The portable models go further: Freedo runs on battery for backyard movie nights; N2 mini fits in a carry-on for cabin weekends. And because every Dangbei projector in this promotion ships with built-in streaming (Google TV or Netflix), there’s no need for external dongles or boxes.

This matters for how Canadians actually live. Condos in Toronto and Vancouver don’t always have room for a 75-inch panel. Cottage country doesn’t always have reliable Wi-Fi for a streaming stick—but a projector with built-in apps and downloaded content works fine. And with NHL and NBA playoffs approaching, the timing isn’t accidental: a 150-inch screen makes overtime feel different.

Where to Shop

All six deals are live on the Dangbei Amazon.ca Store from March 27 through March 31, 2026. Canadian shoppers can also browse the full lineup and product details at us.dangbei.com . All orders ship via Amazon.ca with standard Canadian delivery options and Amazon’s return policy.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment company specializing in home and portable projectors. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced projection hardware—including ALPD laser and hybrid tri-laser + LED technologies—with intuitive software platforms to deliver immersive viewing experiences in living rooms, bedrooms, and on the go. The company’s projectors have been showcased at CES 2026 and featured by leading technology publications globally.

For more information, visit us.dangbei.com .

Media Contact

Dangbei PR Team

Email: pr@dangbei.com

Website: us.dangbei.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddfcd4ff-2f7d-402f-9d42-72d1fc8e6c46