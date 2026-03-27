Xtra Atto Gains Attention as a Wearable 4K POV Camera Priced at $299

WILMINGTON, Del., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. POV camera market, long dominated by GoPro, DJI Osmo, and Insta360, is seeing a new challenger. Xtra Atto is a compact POV camera designed to offer value-driven performance, portability, and affordability for creators looking for hands-free capture.

A New Challenger in a Mature Market

With travel, festivals, and outdoor activities becoming more prominent heading into the warmer months, Xtra Atto is gaining attention in the U.S. as a compact, hands-free wearable POV camera. Designed for young creators, it enables immersive capture of outdoor adventures like hiking and skiing, social experiences at music festivals such as Coachella, and everyday 4K POV moments, all while keeping users fully engaged in the action.





Built for Performance in Dynamic Environments

The camera features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, supporting enhanced clarity in both bright and low-light conditions. With 4K/60fps recording, it delivers smooth footage for fast-moving activities such as cycling and running. It captures 35MP still images and supports X-Log 10-bit color for flexible post-production.

Battery performance is a key highlight. Xtra Atto offers up to 90 minutes on a single charge and up to 220 minutes with an expansion module, positioning it among the longer-lasting wearable POV cameras under $300.





The device includes 107.6GB of built-in storage with microSD expansion up to 1TB and is waterproof up to 10 meters without additional housing.

“More users are looking for cameras that are lightweight, easy to wear, and practical for real-life movement, whether that’s travel, cycling, or everyday content creation,” said Joe Smith, Sales Manager at Xtra. “Xtra Atto is getting attention because it brings together compact design, useful battery life, and 4K image quality in a format that feels easy to use.”

Expanding Access to High-Performance POV Cameras

Priced at $299, Xtra Atto is attracting interest from users looking for a more accessible way to explore wearable POV capture. Xtra Atto is available in the U.S. through Amazon and Xtra’s official channels. It is designed for creators who prioritize portability, ease of use, and reliable performance across scenarios. As the POV camera market evolves, devices like Xtra Atto are increasing competition and expanding user choice.





About Xtra

Xtra is a U.S.-based imaging technology brand focused on compact, creator-friendly cameras designed for everyday capture, wearable POV shooting, action recording, and immersive storytelling.

More information can be found through Xtra’s official channels or by contacting the team at marketing@xtra-us.com:

Thread: @xtratech_official

Instagram: @xtratech_official

TikTok: @xtra_direct

YouTube: @XTRATech_Official

Facebook: XTRA

X: @xtracameras

LinkedIn: Xtra-tech

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