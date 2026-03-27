Estate Software Wins Prestigious AI Award

Santa Clara, CALIFORNIA, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EstateExec™ was named a winner in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards for its intelligent software that dramatically simplifies probate and estate settlement. EstateExec won in the augmented intelligence category: winners in other categories include BostonGene for predictive analytics, Dell Technologies for infrastructure, and EY for automation.

EstateExec Makes Estate Settlement EASY

“Augmented intelligence” refers to the practice of incorporating powerful artificial intelligence into a human-led process: leaving the human in charge, but augmenting his or her intelligence and capabilities via breakthrough technologies.

This award recognizes EstateExec’s use of AI to empower both consumers and legal professionals to settle estates more easily and with less change for error, still keeping the human in charge, but significantly reducing the effort required (and the uncertainty for first-timers).

For a given estate, EstateExec software automatically creates step-by-step settlement instructions, and provides easy-to-use estate accounting. Within these broad categories, EstateExec embeds AI for a variety of purposes, from reading and analyzing a will, to downloading financial transactions from the bank and automatically categorizing them into relevant estate administration categories.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Dan Stickel, CEO and founder of EstateExec. “Looking back to when we started, over 10 years ago, it’s amazing to me how far we’ve come, and how powerful and helpful EstateExec has become. It’s gratifying to see independent reviewers and judges recognize the results of all this work, and the ways in which we have improved the lives of millions of people.”

Jasmine Hathaway, co-founder of Professionals of After Loss Services (PALS), adds, “Our organization is dedicated to equipping after loss professionals with essential skills, and we are delighted to work together with EstateExec. Our members help estate executors with all sorts of logistical and administrative tasks, from paperwork to estate accounting to property disposition, and EstateExec specializes in providing a powerful framework to organize and manage the entire settlement process.”

EstateExec supports every state, province, and territory in the US and Canada. It’s free to try, and costs only $199 (one-time fee per estate), with volume discounts available. Professional organizations can also manage all their estates via the included overall estate dashboard.

ABOUT EstateExec: Founded in Silicon Valley, EstateExec is the leading provider of software for estate executors and their lawyers, and has been repeatedly named Best Executor Software in North America. EstateExec is revolutionizing the way estates are administered and settled, making it easy to manage, calculate, and finalize. For more information, visit www.EstateExec.com.

ABOUT Professionals of After Loss Services: PALS members provide personalized, practical support to executors, helping manage the administrative "death admin" that follows a loss. They help lighten the 400-500 hour burden of settling an estate by assisting with downsizing, property disposition, logistical, and administrative tasks. For more information, visit www.AfterLossPros.com.

EstateExec Wins Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=zeIqpAq9Yjk