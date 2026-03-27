First American Bank to Consolidate its Kankakee and Bourbonnais Branches Following Storm Damage

KANKAKEE, Ill., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following extensive damage caused by the tornado and hailstorm on March 10, 2026, First American Bank has concluded that its best course of action is to permanently consolidate the operations of the Kankakee and Bourbonnais branches. After a thorough assessment, the bank determined that the scope of damage and the time and investment required to restore the facility make rebuilding the location uneconomic. Furthermore, the customer acceptance of the necessary temporary consolidation has demonstrated that customer service will be unaffected.

This decision was not made lightly. First American Bank has proudly served the Kankakee community from this location since 1962, and the bank remains deeply committed to continuing that service through nearby locations and digital channels.

To ensure continuity of service, several Kankakee branch operations staff will transition to First American Bank’s Bourbonnais branch, located just over one mile away at 288 N. Main Street. The Bourbonnais branch was not impacted by the storm and will continue operating during regular business hours, offering customers familiar faces and local support.

Customers may continue to manage their accounts through First American Bank’s Online and Mobile Banking services, providing 24/7 access to banking needs.

Safe deposit box service will be discontinued. Those customers will receive separate communications with specific instructions regarding box access and next steps.

“We are grateful for the patience and loyalty of our customers during this challenging time,” said Thomas E. Wells, IV, CEO and Chairman. “While this chapter closes, our commitment to the Kankakee and Bourbonnais communities remains strong.”

Please contact the Bourbonnais branch with any banking questions at 815-935-7052.

About First American Bank

First American Bank is a full-service bank with $8 billion in assets and 60 branches and offices serving the Chicago, Miami, Tampa, and Milwaukee markets. The bank provides commercial banking, wealth advisory, and personal finance solutions. Member FDIC. www.FirstAmBank.com



Media Contact:

Thomas E. Wells, IV 847-942-8765 or Adelbert Spaan 847-942-8758

