Rosenfeld Law Firm Secures Extraordinary Pre-Sentencing Outcome in High-Exposure DUI Felony Murder Case; Murder Count Stayed

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SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a case involving some of the most serious allegations a DUI prosecution can carry, The Rosenfeld Law Firm announced it obtained a major pre-sentencing victory for a client convicted by a jury in a DUI felony murder matter — a result that dramatically changed the trajectory of the case and the client’s potential sentence.

The case stemmed from a September 2021 DUI incident in which the prosecution alleged the defendant was driving at speeds exceeding 100 mph and had a blood-alcohol concentration alleged to be approximately double the legal limit. Following the jury’s verdict, the client faced the possibility of spending decades in state prison.

After being retained, Kenneth Rosenfeld and The Rosenfeld Law Firm’s criminal defense team moved swiftly, filing an immediate motion for a new trial and conducting a focused review of the record. The firm identified critical information that prior counsel had overlooked and presented it to the court. Following the filing and presentation of new evidence, the district attorney and the court agreed to stay the murder count prior to sentencing. The firm then withdrew its motion for a new trial. According to the minute order, the murder count and related enhancements were stayed.

According to the Aug. 30, 2024, probation report filed with the Stanislaus County Superior Court, A.S. was found guilty of murder and three additional felony “strike” counts related to the September 2021 incident. The convictions listed in the report include:

Count I: Felony murder, in violation of Section 187(a) of the California Penal Code.

Felony murder, in violation of Section 187(a) of the California Penal Code. Count II: Felony vehicular manslaughter, in violation of Section 191.5(a), with a special allegation of great bodily injury pursuant to Penal Code Section 1192.7(c)(8).

Felony vehicular manslaughter, in violation of Section 191.5(a), with a special allegation of great bodily injury pursuant to Penal Code Section 1192.7(c)(8). Count III: Felony driving under the influence causing injury, in violation of Section 23153(a) of the California Vehicle Code, with a great bodily injury enhancement under Penal Code Section 12022.7(b), and a special allegation of a blood alcohol content of .15% or higher within the meaning of Vehicle Code Section 23578.

Felony driving under the influence causing injury, in violation of Section 23153(a) of the California Vehicle Code, with a great bodily injury enhancement under Penal Code Section 12022.7(b), and a special allegation of a blood alcohol content of .15% or higher within the meaning of Vehicle Code Section 23578. Count IV: Driving with 0.08% or more blood alcohol causing injury, in violation of Section 23153(b) of the California Vehicle Code, with a great bodily injury enhancement under Penal Code Section 12022.7(b), and a special allegation of a blood alcohol content of .15% or higher within the meaning of Vehicle Code Section 23578.

Driving with 0.08% or more blood alcohol causing injury, in violation of Section 23153(b) of the California Vehicle Code, with a great bodily injury enhancement under Penal Code Section 12022.7(b), and a special allegation of a blood alcohol content of .15% or higher within the meaning of Vehicle Code Section 23578. Additional allegation: The probation report reflects an additional enhancement allegation that A.S. was traveling over 100 mph.



“This was a case with enormous exposure,” Rosenfeld said. “Our client was facing 25 years to life in state prison. Because of the work our team did after being retained, the court has agreed that our client may serve the remaining years in Conservation (Fire) Camps, if approved by the Department of Corrections.”

About The Rosenfeld Law Firm

The Rosenfeld Law Firm is a California criminal defense firm with offices in Sacramento, San Jose, Stockton, Beverly Hills and Palm Springs. The firm represents clients in high-stakes matters ranging from homicide and sex offense allegations to DUI cases and handles mental health–related defenses. Its practice includes federal criminal defense, juvenile defense, appeals, and matters involving prison law.

Kenneth Rosenfeld, founder of The Rosenfeld Law Firm, is a criminal defense attorney and legal commentator who has made regular appearances on KTXL-TV and FOX40’s “Ask an Attorney.” He has been named Litigator of the Year multiple times by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers and has been nominated to Super Lawyers for five consecutive years.

For more information, call (916) 447-2070 or visit https://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com.

Tags

California criminal defense, high-profile criminal defense, criminal law commentator, dui defense, criminal attorney for felony cases, violent crimes defense attorney

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