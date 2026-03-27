Agency Platform Announces Expansion of Managed Fulfillment Services to Support Agency Growth and Delivery Efficiency

Photo Courtesy of Agency Platform



MANHATTAN, New York, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agency Platform announced an expansion of its managed fulfillment services, offering agencies a structured way to handle client work while maintaining direct client relationships and internal focus on growth.

The company stated that the expansion addresses a persistent issue among agencies. Many rely on outsourced delivery yet face delays, inconsistent output, and limited visibility into work in progress. Agency Platform positions its model as a managed system rather than a loose vendor arrangement, with defined processes, communication standards, and performance tracking.

Agency Platform’s service covers areas such as search optimization, content production, and technical support. Each function follows a documented workflow, which the company said reduces revision cycles and improves predictability. Agencies retain branding and client ownership while delegating execution to a dedicated team.

“Agencies want control without the burden of building large internal teams,” a company spokesperson said. “Our goal is to provide structured fulfillment that aligns with how agencies operate and how clients expect results.”

A second executive added that the service expansion reflects changes in agency economics. “Fixed overhead limits growth. A managed fulfillment system gives agencies flexibility while keeping delivery standards consistent across accounts.”

The announcement comes at a time when agencies face rising client expectations and tighter timelines. Industry reports have pointed to increased demand for multi-channel campaigns and ongoing optimization, which places pressure on smaller teams to deliver at scale. Agency Platform said its model allows agencies to take on more clients without reducing quality or response time.

Rather than functioning as a traditional outsourcing vendor, the company frames its role as an operational partner embedded within agency workflows. Internal dashboards, shared timelines, and defined service-level expectations aim to create transparency between agencies and fulfillment teams.

Agency Platform reported increased adoption of its services among agencies seeking to streamline delivery while focusing internal resources on client acquisition and strategy. The company plans to continue refining its systems based on agency feedback and changing client requirements.

About Agency Platform

Agency Platform provides managed fulfillment services for marketing agencies, supporting delivery across search optimization, content, and technical execution. The company focuses on structured workflows, consistent output, and operational support that allows agencies to grow without increasing internal staffing.



Contact Information:

Spokesperson/Contact Name: Justin James

Name of Company/Organization: Agency Platform

Website: https://www.agencyplatform.com/

Email Address: justin@ebrandz.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a31dbb59-0629-457d-bb57-943b6abd8f17