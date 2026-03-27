Clinical Nutrition Market Projected to Reach $102.42 Billion in 2030 - Rising Demand for Infant and Specialized Nutrition Products

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Nutrition Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clinical nutrition market has significantly expanded over recent years, progressing from $64.37 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $70.42 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4%. This growth is attributed to factors such as the limited availability of specialized nutrition products and the expansion of hospital and clinical infrastructure. As the prevalence of chronic diseases rises and awareness about malnutrition grows, enteral and parenteral solutions are becoming standard.

The market is poised to reach approximately $102.42 billion by 2030, maintaining a steady CAGR of 9.8%. This anticipated growth stems from the development of disease-specific and personalized nutrition formulas, the expansion of home care and tele-nutrition services, and increased adoption of digital monitoring tools.

Key trends shaping the future include the rising demand for infant nutrition products, increased adoption of specialized formulas in hospitals, and growth in nutritional therapies tailored for cancer and metabolic disorders. The integration of home care and remote nutritional monitoring services, alongside the expansion of clinical nutrition programs for geriatrics and adults, further underpins this trajectory.

The rising geriatric population, a key market driver, often requires specialized nutritional care due to vulnerabilities in age-related health issues. Statistics from the Office for National Statistics indicate a growing population of those aged 90 and above in the UK, contributing to heightened demand for clinical nutrition. The geriatric demographic benefits from tailored dietary solutions to maintain health and manage chronic conditions.

Innovation in technological solutions, such as semi-solid enteral nutrition formulations, addresses the need for patient-friendly options. These products lower reflux risks, enhance gastric tolerance, and improve nutrient absorption. For instance, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc. introduced the ENOSOLID Semi Solid for Enteral Use, a gel-like formulation aimed at meeting dietary needs while reducing energy expenditure.

Strategic industry moves, such as Danone S.A.'s acquisition of a majority stake in Kate Farms Inc., underscore the market shift toward integrating plant-based and organic nutrition products into clinical practices. This partnership strengthens Danone's presence in the U.S. medical nutrition sector, enhancing their portfolio with Kate Farms' innovative formulations.

The major players in this dynamic market include Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Baxter Healthcare Ltd., Danone S.A., and Fresenius Kabi AG, among others. North America led the market in 2025, with widespread coverage in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and beyond.

Tariffs pose challenges, increasing costs for imported raw materials and specialized formulations. Yet, they also spur local manufacturing and domestic innovation. As a hub for clinical nutrition insights, the market research report offers a comprehensive overview of market sizes, regional shares, and trends. As the market evolves, the demand for tailored nutrition in combating metabolic disorders and supporting vulnerable populations remains a critical focus.

Report Scope

The report is pivotal for identifying the largest and fastest-growing markets within clinical nutrition, understanding market interaction with the broader economy, demography, and parallel markets. It evaluates technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences.

Key areas the report covers include market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends, and strategic advice.

Market characteristics highlight the market's offerings, brand differentiation, and product innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis examines the value chain, raw materials, resources, and market competitors.

Trends and strategies focus on digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovations. Strategies to capitalize on these advancements for market positioning are provided.

Regulatory and investment scenarios examine key frameworks and funding trends driving industry growth.

Forecasts consider current influential factors, including technological advancements, geopolitical dynamics, and economic indicators.

TAM analysis provides strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scores provide a numeric framework addressing growth potential, strategic fit, and competitor dynamics.

Segmentations categorize the market into specific sub-markets, analyzing growth across regions and countries.

Regional coverage expands to include Taiwan and Southeast Asia, recognizing their emerging roles in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape assesses market nature, shares, and leading company descriptions, while the company scoring matrix rates companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Markets Covered:

By Product: Infant Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Enteral, Parenteral

By Application: Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Other Applications

By End User: Pediatric, Adults, Geriatric

Subsegments: Infant Formula, Baby Foods, Nutritional Supplements, and more

Companies Mentioned: Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Baxter Healthcare Ltd., and others.

Countries and Regions Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and key regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and others.

Time Series: Includes five years of historical and ten years of forecast data.

Data Sources: The report employs a qualified data sourcing strategy, with end notes provided for all data points.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $70.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $102.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Clinical Nutrition market report include:

Abbott Laboratories

Nestle S.A.

Baxter Healthcare Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Perrigo Company plc

Fresenius Kabi AG

Danone S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Hero Nutritionals

Gentiva Health Services Inc.

H.J. Heinz Company

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

BASF SE

Kendal Nutricare

DuPont Nutrition & Health

American HomePatient

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Vivante Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xm9eh0

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