Travel Rewards Credit Card Market Valued at $214.11 Billion in 2026: Analysis of Key Growth Opportunities to 2030

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Rewards Credit Card Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The travel rewards credit card market is experiencing robust growth, with its size set to increase from $196.59 billion in 2025 to $214.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. This surge is driven by a heightened demand for travel rewards, an increase in credit card adoption, and a rising consumer expenditure on travel, alongside the expansion of airline and hotel partnerships and loyalty programs.

Looking forward, the market is poised to reach $297.99 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%, propelled by digital payments adoption, fintech advancements, and mobile wallet integration. Key trends include digital payment technology advancements, mobile wallet and tokenization innovations, AI and blockchain for secure transactions, and personalized reward program expansions.

The adoption of digital payments is pivotal to the market's expansion. As electronic transactions become more prevalent due to increased smartphone and internet usage, travel rewards credit cards play a crucial role by encouraging cashless transactions and offering incentives for online spending. For instance, contactless card payments in Europe surged by 24.3% in 2023, underscoring digital transactions' role in the market's growth.

Leading companies focus on developing premium travel rewards credit cards to attract high-value clients and strengthen partnerships. Citigroup Inc.'s Citi Strata Elite Card, launched in July 2025, exemplifies this trend by offering substantial rewards for travel-related spending, enhanced by extensive travel and lifestyle benefits. The card ensures users earn significantly more through travel and everyday purchases.

In December 2024, Citigroup acquired Barclays' American Airlines co-branded credit card portfolio, expanding their offerings and integrating the AAdvantage loyalty program to enhance cardmember benefits. Such strategic acquisitions position companies to fortify their market presence.

Major players in the market include JPMorgan Chase, HSBC Holdings, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank, American Express, U.S Bancorp, and more, operating across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region.

The outlook for this market is influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, though the impact remains minimal due to the market's service-based structure. Digital issuance and virtual cards minimize exposure, supporting resilience amid market shifts.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report explores where the largest and fastest growing markets for travel rewards credit cards are located, how they relate to the broader economy, and the forces likely to influence market dynamics, including technological disruptions and shifts in consumer preferences. Key questions about the market and its facets are systematically addressed.

The document thoroughly details market characteristics, size, growth potential, and segmentation, while offering regional and country-specific breakdowns. Additionally, an analysis of the competitive landscape, company rankings, and strategic foresight is provided.

In-depth market examination highlights key products and services, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis outlines the full value chain and competitor positioning.

Technological and strategic trends, including digital transformation and sustainable initiatives, are explored.

Regulatory frameworks and investment landscapes offer insight into influences on growth and innovation.

Presents historical and forecast market size, reflecting current influences such as AI and global trade dynamics.

TAM analysis offers strategic insights for potential market expansion.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates potential for growth, strategic alignment, and risk considerations.

Market segmentations offer a nuanced breakdown of submarkets.

Geographical coverage highlights emerging markets in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape details market share data, financial deals, and discrete competitor analysis.

Markets Covered:

By Card Type: Personal; Business; Co-Branded; Non-Co-Branded

By Card Network: Visa; Mastercard; American Express; Discover

By Application: Domestic Travel; International Travel; Online Booking

By Distribution Channel: Banks; Online Platforms; Direct Sales

By End User: Individuals; Corporates

Companies Mentioned: JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank, American Express, U.S Bancorp, Capital One, and more.

Geographic Coverage: Global insights covering regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with specific countries highlighted.

Time Series: Historical data and forecasts spanning a decade.

Customized Solutions: Benefit from bi-annual updates, customization options, and expert consultant support.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $214.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $297.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Travel Rewards Credit Card market report include:

JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

HSBC Holdings plc

Bank of America Corporation

Wells Fargo & Company

Citibank N.A.

American Express Company

U.S Bancorp

Capital One Financial Corporation

Barclays Bank plc

HDFC Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

United Overseas Bank Limited

DBS Bank Ltd

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC

Qatar National Bank Q.P.S.C.

Axis Bank Limited

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited

IndusInd Bank Limited

IDFC First Bank Limited

YES Bank Limited

RBL Bank Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gnnkxc

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