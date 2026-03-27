Radiation Oncology Market Outlook Report 2026-2030: Industry Anticipated to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiation Oncology Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radiation oncology market is poised for substantial growth, with significant advancements and increased adoption driving this momentum. The market, valued at $8.73 billion in 2025, is expected to reach $9.54 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This expansion stems from the rising incidence of cancer, the proliferation of oncology treatment centers, and the widespread adoption of external beam radiation therapy.

Projections for 2030 indicate a market expansion to $13.5 billion, with a CAGR of 9.1%. Key factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the adoption of personalized oncology treatments, increased demand for stereotactic and proton therapies, and AI-assisted treatment planning. Trends shaping the market include the adoption of image-guided radiation therapy, precision treatment techniques, and minimizing radiation exposure to healthy tissues.

The global increase in cancer cases is a primary driver of radiation oncology market growth. Factors such as aging populations, lifestyle risks, and better early detection contribute to this rise. According to the WHO, new cancer cases could reach 35 million by 2050, up 77% from 2022. Radiation oncology treatments aim to destroy cancer cells, reduce tumor size, and bolster other cancer therapies, with enhanced technologies boosting precision and outcomes.

Notable developments in the industry involve AI-powered radiotherapy systems that optimize imaging, planning, and treatment processes. For instance, Elekta's Evo system, launched in May 2024, integrates high-definition AI imaging to enhance radiation therapy precision and adaptability.

In June 2024, AstraZeneca acquired Fusion Pharmaceuticals, enhancing its oncology portfolio with radioconjugate technology and focusing on precision oncology through targeted therapies like FPI-2265. Fusion is a leader in next-gen radiopharmaceuticals for precision medicine.

Leading radiation oncology companies include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Varian Medical Systems, and Elekta. North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted as the fastest-growing region. Tariffs impact costs for imported oncology equipment in North America and Europe, spurring local manufacturing initiatives.

Report Scope

The radiation oncology market report is a comprehensive resource offering industry statistics, trends, and competitive analysis for informed decision-making. It highlights the growing need for advanced radiation therapy systems and the integration of AI to improve patient outcomes, presenting opportunities and insights into the future dynamics of the radiation oncology sector.

Type: External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Beam Radiation Therapy.

Application: Prostate, Breast, Lung, Head And Neck, Colorectal, Cervical, Gynecological cancers among others.

End-Users: Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, etc.

Subsegments: Brachytherapy, 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy, IMRT, SRS, SBRT, IGRT.

Companies Mentioned: Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Shimadzu Corporation, Elekta AB, and more.

Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Taiwan, UK, USA, and more.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and others.

Data Coverage: Historic and forecast data covering five-year historical and ten-year forecast periods. Updated bi-annually with customization and expert consultant support available.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Radiation Oncology market report include:

Hitachi Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Varian Medical Systems

Shimadzu Corporation

Elekta AB

Mirion Technologies

Ion Beam Applications (IBA)

Accuray Incorporated

Canon Medical Systems

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

ViewRay Inc.

MDS Nordion

Mevion Medical Systems

PTW-Freiburg

Toshiba Medical Systems

CivaTech Oncology

ProTom International

Radcal Corporation

ScandiDos

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7lsd7

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