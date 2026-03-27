Solid-State Battery Market Set to Reach $1.77 Billion by 2031: Big Growth Ahead

Delray Beach, FL, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Solid-State Battery Market by Battery Type (Primary, Secondary), Capacity (Below 20 mAh, 20-500 mAh, Above 500 mAh), Application (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Medical Devices, Energy Harvesting, Wireless Sensors) - Global Forecast to 2031" The global solid-state battery market is projected to grow from USD 0.26 billion in 2025 to USD 1.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 37.5%.

Demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and portable electronics fuels interest in solid-state batteries. These batteries offer higher energy density, enhanced safety, and longer lifespan than conventional lithium-ion batteries, making them a game-changer across automotive, consumer, and industrial applications. Their solid electrolyte eliminates leakage and thermal runaway risks, making them ideal for next-generation EVs, aerospace, and medical devices. The push for sustainable mobility and stricter safety standards accelerates R&D.

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Major Key Players in the Solid-State Battery Industry:

Blue Solutions (France),

Solid Power, Inc. (US),

ProLogium Technology Co, Ltd. (Taiwan),

Ilika (UK), and

Factorial Energy (US).

Solid-State Battery Market Segmentation:

Primary segment is likely to hold a significant share of the solid-state battery market in 2025

Primary or single-use solid-state batteries are non-rechargeable batteries discarded once used. These batteries are prominently built-in devices where recharging the battery is not possible or not feasible, for instance, in medicine patches, which are used to slowly release medicine from the patch into the patient’s body, RFID labels, and small wireless sensors. Additionally, these batteries are disposable and less hazardous as they do not contain cadmium, lead, and mercury, which are hazardous to the environment and human health. Primary solid-state batteries are witnessing increasing applications in smart packaging, smart cards, biomedical implants, and medical and cosmetic patches, as they have a lower self-discharge time than rechargeable solid-state batteries. Sensors used in smart packaging and medical and cosmetic patches require a disposable, single-use power source.

Wireless sensors segment to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period

Wireless communication devices, such as wireless speakers, mouse, keyboards, Bluetooth headsets, wireless handheld devices, wireless sensors, and the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, have gained immense popularity over the past decade. These devices have limited internal space. Hence, the power source has always been a factor of concern for manufacturers. As such, the market for wireless sensors is expected to grow significantly. The demand for compact and high-energy-density batteries, such as solid-state batteries, is also anticipated to grow. Furthermore, wireless sensors are used to monitor industrial processes, such as temperature, pressure, and flow rate, and are also used in many other sectors, such as medical and packaging.

North America is positioned to retain a major market share in 2031

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the solid-state battery market in 2031. The solid-state battery market in this region has been further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Several companies and institutes based in the region are conducting intensive R&D activities to test and develop the potential of the solid-state battery and explore new application areas. The US is one of the major contributors to the North American solid-state battery market. A few key players in the solid-state battery market in North America are Solid Power (US), Sakuu Corporation (US), QuantumScape (US), and Excellatron (US). The demand for solid-state batteries is growing in North America due to their applications as a power source for electric vehicles (EVs).

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Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the solid-state battery market.

By application, the Electric Vehicles segment held a share of 33.0% in 2024.

By capacity, the Above 500 mAh segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period.

By battery type, the secondary battery segment is projected to hold the largest share of 66.6% in 2025, supported by rising demand for durable, high-energy-density solutions in electric mobility and stationary storage systems.

ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Solid Power, Inc. (US), Blue Solutions (France), Factorial Inc. (US), Ilika (UK), QuantumScape Battery, Inc. (US), and LionVolt (Netherlands) were identified as Star players in the solid-state battery market, given their strong technological capabilities, pilot-scale production advancements, and strategic collaborations with automotive OEMs.

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