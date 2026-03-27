Casino Group communication

Paris, 27 March 2026

Following today’s publication of the article in “La Lettre”1, the Group states:

that it confirms its guidance for adjusted EBITDA after lease payments for the 2025 financial year (presentation dated 24 November 2025), the growth of which ensures a positive trading profit





that the liquidity position referred to in this article is that as of 30 September 2025 (press release dated 30 October 2025), and not that as of 31 December 2025 or as of the date hereof





The Group’s Audit Committee and Board of Directors will meet on Monday 30 March, to review the 2025 financial data estimates, which will be released after market close (press release dated 25 March 2026).

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29

1 « Casino montre des signes de redressement dans la dernière ligne droite des négociations avec ses créanciers », La Lettre, 27 March 2026

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