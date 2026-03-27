Small Animal Imaging (in-Vivo) Market Report 2026-2030: Advanced Imaging Modalities Drive Expansion in Preclinical Research Activities

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Animal Imaging (in-Vivo) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The small animal imaging (in-vivo) market has been experiencing rapid growth, with its size projected to increase from $3.15 billion in 2025 to $3.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4%. This substantial growth is attributed to rising preclinical research activities, augmented drug discovery investments, expanded academic research funding, and widespread use of animal models in studying diseases. The availability of advanced imaging modalities further supports this growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $5.53 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.8%. Driving factors include the rise of precision medicine research tools, increased investments in translational research, expansion in oncology and neurological studies, and the growing adoption of AI-assisted diagnostics. Key trends include the integration of multimodal imaging systems, expansion of non-invasive imaging techniques, and focus on high-resolution imaging capabilities.

The surge in healthcare sector spending is poised to support market expansion. Increased healthcare expenditure, alongside greater awareness of health management, facilitates the adoption of advanced diagnostic approaches like PET systems in small animal imaging. This technology not only accelerates drug discovery but also enhances disease understanding and the development of effective therapies. As noted in a May 2024 report by the UK's Office for National Statistics, healthcare spending had a significant increase, which directly impacts market growth.

Leading players in this market, such as Bruker Corporation and Spectral Instruments Imaging, are emphasizing advanced imaging software solutions to meet the demand for accurate, quantitative research. Innovations like Spectral Instruments Imaging's Aura 4.5, released in April 2024, reflect these efforts. Aura 4.5's real-time capture of bioluminescent signals significantly improves the precision and efficiency of preclinical imaging, benefiting studies in oncology, neuroscience, and other areas.

In February 2024, Bruker Corporation acquired Spectral Instruments Imaging, enacting a strategic move to enhance its portfolio in advanced imaging systems. The acquisition aims to strengthen Bruker's imaging capabilities, providing enhanced tools for life sciences and materials research.

Prominent companies in the small animal imaging market include PerkinElmer Inc., Mediso Ltd., Aspect Imaging Ltd., and more. North America led the market in 2025, with Europe projected as the fastest-growing region. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, and the Americas. Tariffs impacting imaging equipment costs have spurred regional manufacturing partnerships, despite increasing capital requirements in regions like North America and Europe.

Report Scope

The report provides comprehensive market insights, including statistics on global market size, regional shares, and segment analysis. As small animal imaging, including techniques like micro-MRI, advances, it facilitates the study of cellular activity and disease progression in live animals, enhancing treatment response assessments and biomarker exploration. This market's revenues, derived from PET, MRI, and related scanners, reflect the value of goods and services traded within the specified market and geography.

Markets Covered: Components such as Micro-MRI, Optical Imaging, Nuclear Imaging; Applications including Monitoring Treatment Response, Cancer Detection; and End Users like Veterinary Clinics and Research Centers.

Subsegments: Detailed by imaging systems and components, covering High-Field and Low-Field Micro-MRI Systems, In Vivo Fluorescence, and PET Scanners.

Companies Mentioned: Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Mediso Ltd., Aspect Imaging Ltd., among others, across several key markets including the USA, China, India, and Germany.

Regions & Countries: Includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Western Europe, with historic and forecast data spanning key countries.

Delivery Format: The report is available in multiple formats including Word, PDF, and an Interactive Excel Dashboard to enhance user engagement.

Added Benefits: The report offers bi-annual data updates, customization, and expert consultant support to ensure a comprehensive market understanding.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Small Animal Imaging (in-Vivo) market report include:

Bruker Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Mediso Ltd.

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Spectral Instruments Imaging LLC

Bioscan Inc.

Gamma Medica-Ideas Inc.

LI-COR Biosciences

Scanco Medical AG

TriFoil Imaging Inc.

MR Solutions Ltd.

MILabs B.V.

Trifoil Imaging Inc.

VisualSonics Inc.

Fujifilm VisualSonics Inc.

Sedecal S.A.

Kubtec Medical Imaging

Carestream Health Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8zytj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment