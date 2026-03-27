Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

A close associate to a primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA:

Magnus Andreas Vadheim, close associate to board member Geir Leon Vadheim has on 27 March 2026 sold 25 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 399.00 per share.

Details of the sale of shares are set forth in the attached notification.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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