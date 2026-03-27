Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size to Worth USD 56.04 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size was valued at USD 28.56 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 56.04 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.32% during 2026–2035.”

Renewable Energy Growth with GIS Technology for Reliable Power Transmission and Distribution Solutions Augment Growth Globally

The incorporation of renewable energy is the primary factor propelling the development of GIS technology. The necessity for efficient transmission and distribution systems has significantly increased with the present trend in the use of renewable energy. In this instance, managing diverse and variable energy supplies from renewable energy sources is made easier with the help of GIS technology. In order to connect renewable energy farms to national grids, the technology can handle high voltage and load fluctuations. GIS technology is essential to assisting the transition to renewable energy because of its dependability in challenging environmental circumstances.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

General Electric

ABB Ltd.

Hitachi Energy

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Nissin Electric Co., Ltd.

LS Electric

Hyundai Electric

China XD Group

S&C Electric Company

Pars Mavad

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Keco Co., Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Siemens Energy

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 28.56 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 56.04 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.32% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Installation (Indoor, Outdoor)

• By Voltage (Up to 66 kV, 66 kV-170 kV, 170 kV-550 kV, above 550 kV)

• By End-Use (Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Other)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Installation

The Outdoor segment dominated the market in 2025, holding 53.22% of the total share due to the ability of the Outdoor segment to handle higher voltages and rougher environments. The Indoor segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate, 6.73%, in the upcoming years due to the need for the Indoor segment in environments where space is a constraint, such as in the middle of the city, where a higher safety requirement needs to be met in a smaller space.

By Voltage

The range of 170 kV to 550 kV is at the top in this market segment and commands around 42.34% market share in 2025 as it offers a good balance between efficiency and capacity. The range above 550 kV is where the real growth is happening in this market segment, and this segment is set to grow at around 7.09% during the forecast period as nations are looking forward to upgrading their electrical infrastructure and are in need of ultra-high-voltage transmission for efficient and efficient electrical grids.

By End-Use

In 2025, the market was dominated by the Utilities segment, which accounted for around 51.45% of the total market size as is extremely important in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution. The Industrial segment is likely to experience rapid growth, with a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period as various manufacturing and processing industries require electricity to function properly, and as technologies in these sectors become more complex, delivering electricity to each part becomes extremely important.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, Asia-Pacific dominated this market, holding 43.67% of the total market share. This was fueled by rapid urbanization, high electricity demand, and large investments in infrastructure for large players in this market, including China, India, and Japan. With a predicted CAGR of 6.58 percent, the Asia-Pacific area is anticipated to have the fastest development. The region's industrialization and urbanization processes are to blame for the rise, which will increase the need for energy and spur additional infrastructure development.

Due to investments in grid modernization, renewable energy, and the requirement for power transmission systems, North America is predicted to hold a significant market position in the worldwide smart grid market by 2025.

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Recent Developments:

In May 2024 , Siemens India announced its plan to invest Rs 519 crore to enhance its gas-insulated switchgear factory in Goa and expand its metro train manufacturing facility in Aurangabad. This investment aims to bolster the company's production capabilities and support future growth.

, announced its plan to invest Rs 519 crore to enhance its gas-insulated switchgear factory in Goa and expand its metro train manufacturing facility in Aurangabad. This investment aims to bolster the company's production capabilities and support future growth. In April 2024, Godrej Electricals & Electronics, part of Godrej & Boyce, announced securing over Rs 1,000 crore in orders for its Power Infrastructure sector in fiscal year 2024. The orders mainly focus on Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) and Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substations across India, with project capacities reaching up to 765kV.

Exclusive Sections of the Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Report (The USPs):

INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT & GRID EXPANSION ANALYSIS – helps you understand expansion of power transmission and distribution networks, substation modernization trends, and the impact of urbanization on compact substation demand.

– helps you understand expansion of power transmission and distribution networks, substation modernization trends, and the impact of urbanization on compact substation demand. SMART GRID & INVESTMENT TRENDS – helps you analyze investment patterns in smart grid infrastructure and the transition toward advanced, digitalized power networks.

– helps you analyze investment patterns in smart grid infrastructure and the transition toward advanced, digitalized power networks. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate improvements in system reliability, fault reduction rates, maintenance optimization, and reduced downtime across GIS installations.

– helps you evaluate improvements in system reliability, fault reduction rates, maintenance optimization, and reduced downtime across GIS installations. SPACE & COST OPTIMIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess space-saving advantages over AIS systems, lifecycle cost efficiency, and reductions in energy losses.

– helps you assess space-saving advantages over AIS systems, lifecycle cost efficiency, and reductions in energy losses. SUSTAINABLE & SF6-FREE TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION – helps you identify the shift toward environmentally friendly GIS solutions and regulatory-driven innovation in insulation technologies.

– helps you identify the shift toward environmentally friendly GIS solutions and regulatory-driven innovation in insulation technologies. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION & HIGH-VOLTAGE DEPLOYMENT TRENDS – helps you uncover advancements in digital monitoring, smart grid integration, and growing deployment of high-voltage and modular GIS systems.

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