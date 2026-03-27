Mammography Devices Market to Reach $3.81 Billion by 2030, Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Breast Cancer Awareness

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mammography Devices Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mammography devices market is projected for significant expansion, with its value expected to rise from $2.2 billion in 2025 to $2.46 billion in 2026, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. By 2030, the market size is anticipated to grow to $3.81 billion at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Key drivers of this growth include the advancement of full-field digital mammography, increasing 3D digital mammography and DBT demand, the integration of AI-based imaging, and the expansion of portable mammography systems. Additionally, rising government initiatives aimed at enhancing breast cancer screening are contributing to market expansion.

Breast cancer prevalence continues to support the mammography market's growth. Factors such as lifestyle changes, aging populations, genetic mutations, and hormonal influences contribute to increasing breast cancer rates. Mammography devices play a crucial role in early detection, diagnosis, and treatment planning, significantly improving patient survival rates and outcomes. The American Cancer Society projected that in 2024, approximately 310,720 new invasive breast cancer cases would be diagnosed in women, with an anticipated 42,250 related deaths.

Leading market players are investing in advanced imaging technologies, focusing on enhancing image clarity and diagnostic precision. In September 2023, Siemens Healthineers launched the Mammomat B. Brilliant mammography system with wide-angle tomosynthesis, featuring technologies like PlatinumTomo and Flying Focus Spot for high-definition imaging and improved patient comfort. Additionally, RadNet, Inc. acquired iCAD, Inc. in April 2025, integrating AI-driven detection tools into its imaging services, aiming to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Prominent companies in the market include Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., among others. North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. Countries involved in market analysis encompass Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, the UK, and the USA, among others.

Tariffs are influencing the market by increasing costs for imported imaging components essential for digital and 3D systems, particularly in regions like North America and Asia-Pacific. However, these tariffs are fostering local manufacturing and encouraging the development of cost-effective imaging solutions.

Report Scope

This report explores the largest and fastest-growing markets for mammography devices and their link to the overall economy and demographics. It addresses factors influencing the future market, including technological disruption and regulatory shifts. The report encompasses market characteristics, segmentation, regional breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness scoring, competitive landscape, and growth strategies.

Market Characteristics: Analysis of key products and services, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.

Supply Chain: Examination of the complete value chain, including resources and supplier landscape.

Trends and Strategies: Overview of emerging technology trends like digital transformation and AI-driven innovation.

Regulatory & Investment: Insights into regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and policy impacts.

Market Size: Review of historical and forecasted market development within geographical contexts.

Total Addressable Market: Strategic insights based on market potential compared to current size.

Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluation framework considering growth potential and competitive dynamics.

Markets Covered:

Device Type: Analog, Digital, Other Device Types

Modality: Portable, Non-Portable Systems

End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers

Subsegments:

Analog: Screen-Film Mammography, Full-Field Analog Mammography

Digital: Full-Field Digital Mammography, 2D and 3D Digital Mammography, CAD Mammography, Digital Breast Tomosynthesis

Other Device Types: Portable Units, Cone Beam Breast Computed Tomography, Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems, Molecular Breast Imaging

Companies Mentioned: Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., and others.

Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western & Eastern Europe, North & South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Includes five years historic and ten years forecast data.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, competitor market shares, and market segments.

Additional Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Mammography Devices market report include:

Siemens Healthineers AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Analogic Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Aurora Health Care Inc.

DMS Group

SuperSonic Imagine Ltd.

Villa Sistemi Medicali S.p.A

Planmed Oy

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

General Medical Merate S.p.A

KUB Technologies Inc.

Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

Metaltronica S.p.A.

SonoCine Inc.

Micrima Limited

IMS Giotto S.p.A.

CMR Naviscan Corporation

SternMed GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/juccpq

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