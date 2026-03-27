Canada’s Manufacturing Moment Arrives at N³ Summit in Toronto

TORONTO, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Canada accelerating the build-out of its defence industrial capacity and the race to diversify trade and secure critical supply chains intensifying, Canada's most significant advanced manufacturing summit arrives in Toronto this month.

The N³ Summit , presented by Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) , takes place March 31–April 1 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

N³ stands for: New. Now. Next. This national summit will convene up to 1,000 advanced manufacturers, investors, policymakers, international innovation agencies, and technology leaders to chart Canada's industrial future.

The N³ summit comes at a pivotal moment: as Canada confronts trade uncertainty, a housing crisis, and pressure to build sovereign industrial capacity, N³ will showcase made-in-Canada solutions, from factory-floor AI to dual-use defence technologies.

Across two days of programming, the summit will feature 115 exhibitors showcasing advanced manufacturing technologies including industrial AI, robotics, additive manufacturing, and digital production tools.

N³ will highlight how Canada can move from research breakthroughs to large-scale production — accelerating the path from research lab to factory floor to global markets.

Sessions will tackle the defining economic challenges shaping Canada's manufacturing agenda:

Industrial AI: How Canadian manufacturers are deploying artificial intelligence to drive productivity and global competitiveness

How Canadian manufacturers are deploying artificial intelligence to drive productivity and global competitiveness Dual-Use Innovation: Technologies bridging commercial and defence applications

Technologies bridging commercial and defence applications Trade Diversification: Strategies for breaking into new global markets amid supply chain realignment

Strategies for breaking into new global markets amid supply chain realignment Housing Innovation: How industrialized construction methods could move the needle on Canada's housing shortage

How industrialized construction methods could move the needle on Canada's housing shortage Investment and Scale: Connecting manufacturers with venture capital and strategic investors



The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation will attend to announce new industrial AI projects, marking one of his most direct engagements yet with Canada's manufacturing sector.

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State for Defence Procurement, will participate in a Q&A on opportunities for Canadian companies in defence and security supply chains — a conversation with heightened urgency as Canada reconfigures its defence industrial base.

“N³ is where Canada’s innovation ecosystem meets the factory floor,” said Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen. “We have world-class researchers, entrepreneurs, and technology developers. The opportunity now is to scale those ideas into globally competitive advanced manufacturing solutions.”

“I’m honoured to join the N³ Summit, an event that brings together the best of Canadian innovation, collaboration and ambition for the future of advanced manufacturing,” said the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “I look forward to seeing the ideas, partnerships and innovations that will emerge from this important summit. Together, through collaboration, vision and leadership, we can ensure that Canada stands at the forefront of the new, the now and the next in AI and advanced manufacturing.”

“NGen continues to demonstrate the power of Canada’s global innovation clusters by bringing together leaders from advanced manufacturing and technology at the N³ Summit,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “This kind of collaboration is essential to turning Canadian ideas into world-class products, strengthening our industrial base and building a more innovative economy. By connecting Canadian firms with global partners, we are helping businesses scale up, compete internationally and drive sustainable economic growth that creates good jobs across the country.”

About NGen:

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) is the industry-led, non-government not-for-profit organization leading Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. NGen connects manufacturers, technology developers, researchers, developers and policymakers across Canada’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem. Through initiatives such as the N³ Summit, the organization works to accelerate the commercialization of advanced manufacturing technologies and strengthen Canada’s industrial competitiveness.



Media Contact:

Robbie MacLeod

Sr. Director, Communications & Member Services

Corporate Secretary

NGen | 613.297.3578 | robbie.macleod@ngen.ca



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