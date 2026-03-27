American Nurses Enterprise Releases Key Findings That Investing in Nursing Can Create Positive Financial Returns for Hospitals

Silver Spring, MD, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Nurses Enterprise (ANE) today announced new findings from the INVEST Study, a national mixed-methods analysis designed to quantify hospitals’ investments in nursing and examine how those investments relate to financial performance. The findings support the premise that investing in nurses as human capital assets can create positive financial returns for healthcare organizations through the production of high-quality care.

Nurses represent the largest single component of a hospital’s personnel budget, yet the economic value of nursing has too often been viewed primarily through the lens of labor cost rather than as an investment in organizational assets. The study was commissioned by the ANE and conducted independently by principal investigators Olga Yakusheva, PhD, FAAN, and Marianne Weiss, DNSc, RN.

The study further demonstrates that nurses are vital to the strength and stability of healthcare organizations. Sustained investment in nurses improves care delivery and supports long term performance,” said Brad Goettl, DNP, DHA, RN, FNP-C, FAAN, Chief Nursing Officer of ANE. “Investing in nurse safety, well-being, and the work environment are better positioned for operational and financial success. The INVEST Study surveyed Chief Nurse Executives and Chief Nursing Officers across 45 hospitals nationwide, representing more than 80,000 nurses. Quantitative data considered for the study included nursing workforce characteristics, investment expenditures, and hospital operating margin. Exceptionally rich qualitative responses provided context on investment strategies and challenges around tracking financial outcomes.

These initial findings will be shared at nursing conferences and via peer reviewed publication in the coming months.

For additional details, the executive summary including study aims, principal findings, and methodology can be downloaded via this link.

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