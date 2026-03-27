CAR T-Cell Therapy Market to Hit USD 13.78 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Global Cancer Prevalence - Insights by Product, Target, Indication, Demographic, Region, and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR T-Cell Therapy Market by Product, Target, Indication, Demographic, Region, Competitive Landscape - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CAR T-cell therapy market is anticipated to reach USD 13.78 billion by 2031, compared to USD 7.24 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 13.7%. This growth is fueled by the increasing global cancer prevalence and significant technological advancements in CAR T-cell therapies. Moreover, escalating investments and funding for therapy development are expected to further drive the market. However, the associated adverse effects and high costs are potential restraints during the forecast period.

The Yescarta product segment led the CAR T-cell therapy market share by product in 2025. The market is segmented by products including Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), among others. The Yescarta segment accounted for the largest share in 2025, driven by high response rates and durable remissions in treating relapsed or refractory cancers, enhancing adoption of this therapy.

The hospitals segment emerged as the largest by end-user in the CAR T-cell therapy market by 2025. End-user segmentation includes hospitals, long-term care facilities, and specialty centers. The hospitals segment high CAGR during this period highlights their pivotal role in integrating CAR T-cell therapies into standardized oncology treatment protocols. Furthermore, collaboration in clinical trials furthers evidence collection and quickens regulatory approvals, propelling market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031 in the CAR T-cell therapy market. The market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, with Asia Pacific anticipated to lead growth due to progressive regulatory frameworks and a substantial therapy product pipeline. Expeditious approval processes further facilitate market penetration. Additionally, collaborations among hospitals, universities, and the industrial sector in China are projected to stimulate significant market growth. In Asia Pacific, especially China, fast-paced clinical trials evaluating therapy safety and effectiveness for various cancers denote substantial advancements. These initiatives show promising results in treating leukemia, lymphoma, and solid tumors, underscoring the region's ascent as a leader in oncology therapeutic outcomes.

Primary interviews conducted for this report categorize as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: Directors - 20%, Managers - 10%, Others - 70%

By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Latin America - 10%, Middle East - 5%

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (China)

IASO Biotherapeutics (China)

JW (Cayman) Therapeutics Co., Ltd (China)

ImmunoAct (India)

CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland)

Autolus Therapeutics (UK)

Allogene Therapeutics (US)

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology Co., Ltd (China)

Wugen (US)

Research Coverage

The report delves into the CAR T-cell therapy market by product (YESCARTA, KYMRIAH, CARVYKTI, ABECMA, TECARTUS, BREYANZI, Other products); by target: CD19, BCMA, others; by indication: Multiple myeloma, B-cell lymphoma, Acute lymphoblastic leukemia; by demographics: adult, pediatric; by End User: Hospitals, Specialty centers, Long-term care facilities; and by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints, impacting the CAR T-cell therapy market's growth. A detailed review of top players offers insights into their business models, product portfolios, strategies, such as product launches and partnerships, and recent developments within the industry. Furthermore, it provides a competitive analysis of leading industry players along with emerging startups.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $13.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Technological Advancements in Car T-Cell Therapies Label Expansions and Strong Efficacy Signals in Hematologic Cancers Growing Investment in Car T-Cell Therapy Development

Challenges Long-Term Safety Surveillance and Evolving Labeling Requirements

Opportunities Expanding Beyond Hematologic Malignancies into Solid Tumors and New Disease Areas Focus Shift on Allogeneic Car-T and Car-Nk Growing Collaborations Among Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutions, and Research Organizations



Company Profiles

Johnson & Johnson

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Autolus Therapeutics

Jw (Cayman) Therapeutics Co. Ltd.

Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy Private Limited (Immunoact)

Carsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

Iaso Biotherapeutics

Immuneel Therapeutics

Wugen

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc.

Cellictis SA

Brainchild Bio

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences

Arcellx

Crispr Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics

Cabaletta Bio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vqj62

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