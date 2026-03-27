Clinical Nutrition for Diabetes Care Market Report 2026-2030 Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Pfizer, Bayer, Sanofi-Aventis, Abbott Labs, Roche and More

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Nutrition for Diabetes Care Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clinical nutrition for diabetes care market has experienced robust growth recently, expanding from $3.17 billion in 2025 to a projected $3.42 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8%. This growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide, increased diabetes management programs, higher awareness of nutritional therapy in diabetes care, and the availability of specialized diabetic nutritional products.

Moving forward, this market is expected to reach $4.44 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. Key accelerating factors include personalized diabetes management, adoption of low-carbohydrate and fiber-enriched nutrition, remote patient monitoring, and integration of digital diabetes care platforms.

The trend is driven by the increasing incidence of diabetes due to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, genetic factors, and aging populations. Clinical nutrition plays a crucial role in diabetes management by offering personalized diet plans, assisting in blood sugar regulation, weight control, and reducing long-term complications. Notable is the rise in the number of individuals under 40 with diabetes in the UK from 173,166 in 2022 to 216,440 in 2023, underscoring a growing concern.

Major companies in this market include Abbott Healthcare Pvt Ltd., which launched Ensure Diabetes Care, a nutritional supplement specifically designed for diabetics. This product offers a low glycemic index formulation, with high-quality protein, complex carbohydrates, dietary fiber, and essential vitamins.

Additionally, Abbott Laboratories partnered with the American Diabetes Association in June 2023 to innovate diabetes management solutions. This collaboration focuses on advanced technologies and educational initiatives to enhance diabetes care.

North America leads in this sector as of 2025, followed by other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more. Countries like Australia, China, Germany, India, Japan, UK, and USA are significant contributors to this market.

Tariffs are impacting the market by increasing costs of imported nutritional ingredients and packaging, affecting affordability and encouraging local manufacturing and innovation in cost-effective formulations.

Report Scope

The clinical nutrition for diabetes care market research report provides an extensive review of market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and segment details. This comprehensive report offers insights into current and future industry trends, helping stakeholders navigate the evolving landscape.

Markets Covered:

By Product: Oral, Parenteral, and Enteral Feeding Formulas

By Stage: Adult, Pediatric

By Sales Channel: Online, Retail, Institutional Sales

Subsegments include specialized offerings in oral, parenteral, and enteral nutrition tailored for diabetic care. The competitive landscape analysis introduces leading companies such as Pfizer Inc., Sanofi-Aventis LLC, Abbott Laboratories, and more. The report spans global regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, with historical and forecast data enriched by GDP correlations and expenditure metrics.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Clinical Nutrition for Diabetes Care market report include:

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Sanofi-Aventis LLC

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Holdings Inc.

Medtronic plc

Danone SA

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Glanbia plc

Perrigo Company plc

MannKind Corp.

Omada Health

Fresenius Kabi AG

Hormel Health Labs Inc.

Kate Farms Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfoqlx

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