Clinical Nutrition for Cancer Care: 2026-2030 Market Analysis Featuring Profiles of Leading Players - Abbott Nutrition, Baxter International, B Braun Melsungen, Nestle Health Science, Danone Nutricia and More

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Nutrition for Cancer Care Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clinical nutrition for cancer care market has experienced substantial growth, with the market size set to increase from $5.16 billion in 2025 to $5.42 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This upward trend is driven by a rise in cancer cases, expansion of oncology treatment centers, heightened awareness of nutrition in cancer treatment, and the availability of specialized oncology nutrition products.

Looking ahead, the market continues to project steady growth, anticipated to reach $6.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6%. Future growth will be fueled by a focus on personalized oncology care, increased demand for high-protein and immune-supporting nutrition, expansion of outpatient cancer treatment models, and advances in digital nutrition monitoring tools. Key trends include the adoption of personalized nutrition plans, increased use of specialized enteral and parenteral formulations, and expansion of home-based clinical nutrition support.

The prevalence of cancer is a major factor driving market expansion. The World Health Organization projects approximately 35 million new cancer cases worldwide by 2050, a 77% increase from 2022 levels. This rise accentuates the need for tailored dietary management as part of cancer treatment, aimed at improving patients' clinical outcomes and treatment tolerance.

In the realm of personalized cancer care, companies are increasingly utilizing data-driven methodologies and advanced genomic profiling. This includes the analysis of patients' genetic makeup to enhance diagnosis, treatment planning, and prognosis. For instance, Aster DM Healthcare introduced Precision Oncology, a platform that leverages genomic analysis to deliver personalized cancer care solutions.

Strategic collaborations further bolster market dynamics. In January 2024, Danone S.A. partnered with Resilience to introduce an integrated nutrition and oncology module into Resilience's digital platform, enhancing support for cancer-related malnutrition.

Leading companies in this sector include Abbott Nutrition, Baxter International Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Danone Nutricia, and others. North America leads the market in regions, while other regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more.

Market challenges include tariffs impacting the cost of imported raw ingredients and nutrients, influencing product pricing and procurement budgets. However, this challenge is also prompting local sourcing and regional production capabilities.

Report Scope

The report addresses pivotal questions about market dynamics, its economic implications, demographic ties, and similar market comparisons. It forecasts the forces, including technological advancements, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer trends, that will shape the future of clinical nutrition for cancer care.

Key Market Insights:

Detail market characteristics, highlighting major product offerings and groundbreaking innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis outlines the value chain, listing key raw materials and competitors.

Updated trends focus on digitization, sustainability, and AI innovation, offering strategies for competitive advantages.

Assessment of the regulatory and investment environment details regulatory frameworks and investment trends driving growth.

Historic and forecasted market size figures offer a comprehensive understanding of the market's trajectory.

Analyzes external influences like AI advances, geopolitical tensions, and inflationary pressures on market forecasts.

TAM analysis estimates potential growth, offering strategic insights.

Market attractiveness scoring quantifies growth potential and competitive standing.

Detailed segmentations and regional breakdowns offer granular geographic market insights.

Competitive landscape details company standings, market shares, and recent pivotal financial transactions.

Segmentation

Markets explored include types such as Oral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition, and Enteral Feeding Formulas, across various cancer types and age groups. Companies featured range from Abbott Nutrition to Ajinomoto Co Inc.

Global Coverage

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, and more, across regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America. This extensive geographic analysis reflects crucial realignments in global supply and manufacturing chains.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Clinical Nutrition for Cancer Care market report include:

Abbott Nutrition

Baxter International Inc.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Nestle Health Science S A

Danone Nutricia

Hormel Health Labs

Evonik Industries AG

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Koninklijke DSM N V

Glanbia plc

Meiji Holdings Company Ltd

Victus Inc.

Global Health Products Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Perrigo Company plc

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P S

Kerry Group plc

Lonza Group AG

Ajinomoto Co Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co Ltd

Rousselot BV

Tate Lyle plc

ADM Human Nutrition

Vitaflo International Ltd

Smartfish AS

Medtrition Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4h2x29

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