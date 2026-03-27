Population Health Management (PHM) Market Report 2026-2030: Identify and Invest in Growth Segments to Ensure Competitive Advantage

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Population Health Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The population health management market is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to surge from $71.24 billion in 2025 to $86.9 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 22%. This upward trajectory is driven by healthcare digitization, electronic health records adoption, chronic disease prevalence, and managed care model expansion. The sector is anticipated to reach $189.79 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.6% due to heightened investments in analytics platforms, preventive care demand, and AI-driven decision support.

The prevalence of chronic diseases remains a key growth driver, as aging populations with multiple chronic conditions necessitate advanced care models. In June 2024, the UK National Health Service reported a significant rise in individuals at risk for type 2 diabetes, underlining the demand for coordinated care and preventive health strategies.

Leading companies are integrating generative AI to advance predictive analytics and personalize patient care. Notable initiatives include Persistent Systems and Microsoft Corp's partnership to deploy a generative AI-powered solution utilizing Microsoft Azure OpenAI and Dynamics 365 for enhanced data analysis and care delivery.

In October 2023, UnitedHealth Group acquired EMIS Group for $1.38 billion to bolster its capabilities with EMIS' IT systems and software, enriching its population health management across the National Health Service.

Key players in the population health management market include McKesson Corporation, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Optum Inc., Philips NV, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., and many more. North America leads this market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit rapid growth due to emerging digital health innovations.

However, tariffs are posing fiscal challenges by increasing costs for healthcare IT infrastructure, particularly affecting North America and Europe. Despite these obstacles, tariffs are fostering domestic software development, regional cloud infrastructures, and local investment in healthcare analytics.

This market's comprehensive analysis highlights fundamental trends and significant opportunities, equipping stakeholders with insights to navigate the evolving landscape. Major components like software and services are crucial, with software facilitating data integration and operational efficiency. End-users span healthcare providers, payers, and other groups, demonstrating the market's broad applicability.

Ultimately, the population health management market represents a robust sector defined by its capacity to optimize health outcomes through data integration and innovative care models. This growth narrative underscores the sector's pivotal role in meeting global healthcare demands.

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Coverage and Insights:

Market data segmented by component (Software and Services), delivery mode (On-premise, Cloud-Based), and end-user (Providers, Payers).

An in-depth analysis of regulatory environments and investment landscapes, highlighting trends shaping future market dynamics.

Evaluation of the total addressable market (TAM) and strategic insights derived from market attractiveness scoring.

Comprehensive competitor assessment with a scoring matrix to guide strategic positioning.

Geographic Scope: Detailed insights include coverage of key countries such as USA, Germany, and Japan, and regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, and Western Europe, alongside emerging markets like Indonesia and Brazil.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $86.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $189.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Population Health Management market report include:

McKesson Corporation

Accenture plc

IBM Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Optum Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

Athenahealth Inc.

Evolent Health Inc.

Conifer Health Solutions

Cotiviti Inc.

Lumeris Inc.

MEDecision Inc.

The Advisory Board Company

eClinicalWorks LLC.

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Health Catalyst Inc.

Verscend Technologies Inc.

Orion Health Group Ltd.

Citra Health Solutions Inc.

RedBrick Health Corporation

Lightbeam Health Solutions

Enli Health Intelligence Inc.

Persivia Inc.

Welltok Inc.

Forward Health Group Inc.

Arcadia Inc.

Health EC LLC

Jvion Inc.

ZeOmega Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n114i4

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