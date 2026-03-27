Oncology Precision Medicine Market Trends and Investment Opportunities 2026-2030 - Advancements in CAR-T and Gene Therapies Propel Precision Oncology Growth

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Precision Medicine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oncology precision medicine market is experiencing a robust expansion trajectory, projected to soar from $125.14 billion in 2025 to $141.22 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.9%. This remarkable growth is fueled by limited genomic testing availability, standard chemotherapy reliance, increasing cancer cases, early molecular diagnostics development, and the initiation of hospital-based oncology research.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to escalate to $226.55 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.5%. Technological advancements in CAR-T and gene therapies, targeted kinase and immune checkpoint inhibitors' proliferation, bolstered investments in precision oncology research, and bioinformatics and AI integration in clinical decision-making are key growth drivers. Biomarker-guided clinical trials and adoption of personalized cancer therapies further amplify the market's potential.

The burgeoning cancer incidence is a major catalyst for this growth. The World Health Organization (WHO) forecasts a rise in cancer cases from 20 million in 2022 to over 35 million by 2050, underpinning the market's expansion. Oncology precision medicine offers tailored treatments aligned with the genetic profiles of tumors, optimizing efficacy and reducing side effects.

Key industry players are innovating to stay ahead. McKesson Corporation launched the Precision Care Companion initiative in April 2025, enhancing biomarker-driven cancer care through education and technological integration. Similarly, AbbVie Inc. acquired ImmunoGen for $10.1 billion in February 2024 to bolster its solid tumor segment, leveraging ImmunoGen's global presence and antibody-drug conjugate pipeline.

Leading firms in the oncology precision medicine market include Roche Holding AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, and others. North America dominated the market in 2025, with regions like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and Western Europe also contributing significantly. The markets cover numerous countries including the USA, China, India, Germany, and Japan among others.

Tariffs have impacted the market by elevating import costs for diagnostic and therapeutic biologics, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. However, these challenges stimulate local manufacturing and innovation, driving regional precision medicine infrastructure investments.

Report Scope

The oncology precision medicine market report provides comprehensive statistics, including market size, regional shares, and competitor analysis, offering strategic insights for industry players. The report presents a nuanced perspective on products like diagnostics, therapeutics, inhibitor drugs, monoclonal antibodies, and key technologies such as genomics and proteomics. Biomarker classifications include genetic and protein types, with wide-ranging applications for various cancers including breast, lung, and colorectal cancers.

Overall, the oncology precision medicine market encapsulates revenues from services like personalized treatment planning and clinical decision support, alongside the sale of advanced technology equipment. The market's value reflects revenues from product sales and related services globally.

This report covers diverse market segments:

Product Types: Diagnostics; Therapeutics; Inhibitor Drugs; Monoclonal Antibodies; Cell and Gene Therapy; Antiviral and Anti-Retroviral Drugs.

Diagnostics; Therapeutics; Inhibitor Drugs; Monoclonal Antibodies; Cell and Gene Therapy; Antiviral and Anti-Retroviral Drugs. Technologies: Genomics; Proteomics; Bioinformatics.

Genomics; Proteomics; Bioinformatics. Applications: Various cancer types, including breast, lung, and colorectal.

Various cancer types, including breast, lung, and colorectal. End-Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical Companies, among others.

Key Companies: Roche Holding AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, and more.

Geographical Coverage: 16 countries including the USA, China, India, and the UK.

Regional Focus: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, and others.

Data Formats: Word, PDF, Interactive Report, and Excel Dashboard

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $141.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $226.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Oncology Precision Medicine market report include:

Roche Holding AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Illumina Inc.

bioMerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exact Sciences Corp.

Almac Group Limited

OPKO Health Inc.

Natera Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Asuragen Inc.

BGI Group

ANGLE plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62fayg

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