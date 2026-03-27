Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Report 2026-2030 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline and Other Key Players

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anti-cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market has recently experienced robust growth, expanding from $71.25 billion in 2025 to $78.12 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 9.6%. This growth is driven by the increasing cancer incidence worldwide, successful clinical trials, investments in oncology R&D, regulatory approvals, and better survival outcomes in cancer therapies.

Projections suggest the market will maintain its upward trajectory, reaching $112.41 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5%. The future growth will be fueled by advancements in personalized cancer medicine, the rise of biosimilar mAbs, increased healthcare spending in oncology, and breakthroughs in antibody engineering. Trends shaping the market include the adoption of targeted immunotherapies, the development of humanized and bispecific antibodies, and a focus on precision oncology.

Cancer prevalence continues to bolster demand for anticancer mAbs, with factors like aging demographics, lifestyle changes, and advanced diagnostics contributing to higher detection rates. The WHO predicts more than 35 million new cancer cases by 2050, a significant increase from 2022's estimated 20 million, propelling market growth.

Leading companies such as Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Merck & Co., Inc. are exploring novel therapeutic approaches. Y-mAbs has initiated a Phase I trial for GD2-SADA, a radioimmunotherapy targeting GD2-positive tumors, while Merck's acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences expands its portfolio in precision immunology.

Key players in the anti-cancer mAbs market include Amgen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Pfizer, among others. Regionally, North America leads the market as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised for the fastest growth. Countries such as the USA, China, and Japan are pivotal in this market's development.

Report Scope

This report tackles pivotal questions such as the identification of largest and most rapidly growing markets for anti-cancer MAbS, its correlation with broader economic and market trends, and factors influencing its trajectory. Coverage includes market characteristics, size, segmentation, regional and country-specific analysis, TAM, MAS, competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring, and strategic trends.

The market characteristics section explores key products, brand differentiation, and notable trends in innovation.

Supply chain analysis provides insights into the value chain and a roster of competitors.

Trends and strategies emphasize technology trends, sustainability, and AI innovation.

Regulatory and investment landscape outlines key frameworks and funding trends.

Market size, segmented by historical growth and future projections, is provided.

TAM analysis offers strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring assesses growth potential and strategic fit.

Comprehensive market breakdown includes geographic, competitive, and segment-specific analysis.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Murine Antibodies; Chimeric Antibodies; Humanized Antibodies; Other Types

By Application: Blood Cancer; Breast Cancer; Lung Cancer; Melanoma; Colorectal Cancer; Liver Cancer; Other Applications

By End User: Hospitals; Research Institutes; Other End Users

Subsegments further categorize antibody types and market applications. The report also names leading companies, from Amgen Inc. to Zymeworks Inc., providing a detailed competitive landscape.

Countries covered include major markets like the USA, UK, China, and India, with regional focuses on Asia-Pacific, North America, and more. The time series covers five-year historical data with a ten-year forecast, offering an extensive analytical window.

Data Segmentation: Across geographies, segment-wise data, and competitor market share.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $78.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $112.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Anti-Cancer MAbS market report include:

Amgen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AstraZeneca plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Bayer HealthCare

ImmunoGen Inc.

Genentech Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Seattle Genetics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Celgene

Ipsen

Daiichi Sankyo

ADC Therapeutics

MacroGenics Inc.

Zymeworks Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/omdieb

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