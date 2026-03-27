Adventure Life Expands Global Custom Travel Portfolio as Demand for Expert-Led Journeys Grows





Photographer, Adventure Life

MISSOULA, Mont., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventure Life, a custom travel company specializing in tailor-made adventure travel and small-ship expedition cruising, is expanding its global travel portfolio as demand grows for expert-led, personalized journeys. The company now offers custom land tours and cruise-based travel across nearly every major region of the world, with Australia set to become its next major land-tour expansion in 2026.

Founded in 1999 with an initial focus on Peru and the Galapagos, Adventure Life has since grown into a global travel designer serving travelers primarily from the United States and Canada, as well as other English-speaking markets. The company creates custom itineraries for individuals, couples, families, and small groups, with an average booking size of 2.4 travelers and an average trip cost of about $7,200 per person.

More than 60% of Adventure Life’s tours include a small-ship or expedition-style cruise, typically on vessels carrying fewer than 200 passengers. These cruises focus on exploration in remote destinations such as Antarctica, the Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Greenland, Svalbard, Norway, and the Mediterranean, often using ships that can access areas beyond the reach of larger vessels.

Adventure Life also designs custom land journeys before and after cruises, giving travelers a single point of contact for a broader trip, with many combining both cruise and land trips or multi-country journeys. Its offerings include Patagonia hiking tours, Peru cultural itineraries, Costa Rica family adventures, African safaris, Iceland self-drive tours, India and Nepal journeys, Southeast Asia trips, and newly added programs in destinations such as Japan, Jordan, Madagascar, Albania, the Philippines, and New Zealand.

“Our role is to help travelers sort through hundreds of options and match them with the experience that fits them best,” said Monika Sundem, CEO of Adventure Life. “We are seeing continued demand for travel that is customized, well supported, and planned by people who know the destination.”

Adventure Life said its growth reflects a broader shift in traveler behavior, with more clients seeking expert guidance rather than relying only on direct online booking. The company positions itself as a high-touch travel advisor, offering planning support before departure and 24/7 assistance while clients are traveling. Services can include help with flights, insurance, transfers, eSIMs, and other trip components in addition to the core itinerary.

The company says its model is built around human service rather than automated sales. Travelers are connected directly with trip planners who are familiar with the regions they sell and bring more than 100 years of collective travel experience. Staff members also spend an average of 550 days abroad each year researching destinations and evaluating travel partners.

Adventure Life reported that it is approaching 100,000 travelers served since launch and recorded its largest traveler volume in 2023, with 6,833 travelers. The company generated $43 million in annual revenue and reported revenue growth of 3%.

“We are not the operator on the ground, and we are not trying to be everything ourselves,” Sundem said. “What we do is design the right trip, coordinate trusted partners, and stay closely involved so travelers have support from start to finish.”

The company said customer service remains central to its value proposition, particularly for travelers booking complex itineraries or trips involving multiple destinations and suppliers. Adventure Life also pointed to the role it plays when unforeseen circumstances arise, particularly working with partners to secure credits, refunds, and favorable rebooking terms for affected travelers.

As Adventure Life continues expanding its Australian tours, the custom travel agency will remain focused on providing personalized service and designing global trips rather than promoting a single destination.

About Adventure Life

Adventure Life is a custom travel company founded in 1999 that designs tailor-made adventure travel and small-ship expedition cruises worldwide. The company works with a global network of trusted partners to help travelers plan personalized land and cruise itineraries across destinations including Antarctica, the Galapagos, Africa, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Arctic. Adventure Life serves clients primarily in the United States and Canada and provides pre-trip planning, 24/7 travel support, and customized service throughout the travel experience.

Contact Information:

Name: Kristine Biederer

Company: Adventure Life

Website: www.adventure-life.com

Email: trip.center@adventure-life.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85c7f49b-e192-4b9c-8651-adc23e93cc9a