G6 Hospitality Launches Procurement Platform to Improve Cost and Efficiency for Owners

Dallas, Texas, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, today announced the launch of the G6 Marketplace, an enterprise-grade procurement platform designed to simplify supply chain operations across its franchise network.

The G6 Marketplace enables franchisees to easily source supplies, access consistent pricing, and place orders through a single platform—reducing the time and effort spent managing multiple vendors while improving cost control and operational efficiency.

Built to address long-standing challenges such as fragmented supplier ecosystems, cost volatility, and limited visibility in hospitality procurement, the G6 Marketplace brings suppliers, inventory, pricing and ordering into a unified digital platform. The platform enables greater operational control and efficiency across the US & Canada.

“Procurement has historically been one of the most complex parts of hotel operations, often placing unnecessary operational burden on owners. Our franchise owners are the foundation of our business, and the G6 Marketplace is a direct response to their needs for a simpler and more efficient way to run their properties. By applying technology and scale, we are reimagining how supply chains operate, making procurement more standardized, cost-efficient and transparent, while ensuring it remains accessible and easy to use across our entire network,” said Sonal Sinha, CEO, G6 Hospitality.

The G6 Marketplace centralizes procurement, enabling consistent pricing and quality across markets while reducing operational friction and strengthening supplier partnerships. Through a standardized procurement framework, the platform improves demand planning, enhances spend visibility, and delivers greater cost efficiency and vendor oversight at scale.

The platform is built with StoreHippo, which enabled G6 to digitize hospitality procurement by bringing hotel franchises and verified suppliers into a single, scalable B2B ecosystem, simplifying procurement workflows end-to-end.

“What G6 Hospitality has built goes beyond a traditional marketplace, it represents a more connected and streamlined approach to enterprise procurement. At StoreHippo, we are proud to support this shift by enabling a unified enterprise ecosystem that brings greater efficiency, visibility, and consistency across their network,” said Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, Founder & CEO at StoreHippo.

Integrated within G6’s broader digital ecosystem, the G6 Marketplace reflects the company’s continued investment in modern operating models designed to support scalable growth and operational consistency across brands and locations.

The launch forms part of G6 Hospitality’s broader transformation agenda, alongside recent investments in marketing, digital guest platforms, and enterprise technology capabilities.

Backed by global travel technology company PRISM, G6 continues to invest in scalable, future-ready platforms that support long-term growth while preserving the distinct identities of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Carrollton, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.

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