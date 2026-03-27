Vulvar Cancer Market Size to Grow by $270 Million During 2026-2030: Investments and Personalized Medicine Drive Market Expansion

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vulvar Cancer Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vulvar cancer market has seen significant growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. With a market size anticipated to expand from $0.62 billion in 2025 to $0.67 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%, this momentum underscores the sector's robustness. This rise is attributed to heightened awareness of gynecologic cancers, enhanced surgical oncology capabilities, and the advancing adoption of radiation and pathology techniques.

Looking ahead, forecasts indicate that the market will reach $0.94 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 8.8%. Key drivers include growing investments in precision oncology and increased usage of biologic and immunotherapies. Moreover, expanding HPV vaccination monitoring, personalized treatment planning, and superior diagnostic imaging technologies are leading the charge in evolving treatment paradigms.

Investments are bolstering growth, with governments and private sectors channeling funds into oncology research, spurred by the global cancer burden and advancements in precision medicine. These efforts enhance early diagnosis, treatment options such as targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and clinical trials, while also boosting cancer care infrastructure. Research cited from IQVIA shows global cancer medicine spending reaching $223 billion in 2023, projected to soar to $409 billion by 2028.

A pivotal factor in this growth is the increasing emphasis on personalized medicine, which adjusts treatments according to genetic profiles for improved outcomes. The FDA's approval of 16 novel personalized therapies in 2023 exemplifies this trend. Personalized medicine aids vulvar cancer management by customizing treatment strategies, thereby reducing side effects and improving patient-specific results.

Firms are pioneering innovations, such as alpha-radiation cancer therapy, to refine treatment efficacy. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.'s use of Alpha DaRT therapy underscores the trend towards minimally invasive treatments. The focus on such novel therapies complements the market's trajectory towards non-surgical treatment options.

Prominent players like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Novartis are spearheading advancements. North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

Report Scope

The report delves into the largest and fastest-growing areas of the vulvar cancer market, analyzing its interactions with broader economic and demographic trends, similar markets, and disruptive forces like technological advancements and regulatory shifts. The comprehensive analysis also explores changing consumer preferences.

It encompasses market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and regional breakdowns, along with TAM, and market attractiveness scoring. Detailed insights into the competitive landscape are provided, including market shares, company matrix scoring, trends, and market strategies. The report traces both historic and forecasted market growth, covering various geographies.

Key products, services, differentiation, and innovative trends are examined.

Supply chain analysis covers key raw materials and suppliers.

Updated sections highlight trends like digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation.

The regulatory section outlines frameworks and investment trends.

Market size is detailed with historical and forecast analysis.

Factors impacting market growth include technology, geopolitical issues, and economic fluctuations.

TAM analysis identifies strategic growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring provides strategic insights.

Regional and country breakdowns offer detailed geographical analysis.

The competitive landscape outlines market shares and leading companies.

Company scoring matrix ranks firms based on performance metrics.

Markets Covered:

Cancer Types: Vulvar Squamous Cell Carcinoma; Vulvar Melanoma; Adenocarcinoma; Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment Types: Chemotherapy; Surgery; Laser Surgery; Excision; Skinning Vulvectomy; Radical Vulvectomy; Radiation Therapy; Biologic Therapy

Distribution Channels: Online; Offline

End Users: Hospitals and Clinics; Research Institutes; Others

Geographies:

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Vulvar Cancer market report include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck And Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Amgen Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

Xencor

ISA Pharmaceuticals BV

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd

AstraZeneca PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

AbbVie Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Bayer AG

Ipsen

Gilead Sciences Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7nroun

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