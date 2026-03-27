Pelvic Cancer Induced Hemorrhagic Cystitis Market Poised for Very Strong Growth: Expected to Reach $7.98 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pelvic Cancer Induced Hemorrhagic Cystitis Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pelvic cancer induced hemorrhagic cystitis market size has experienced robust growth recently, increasing from $3.1 billion in 2025 to $3.76 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. This growth is largely due to a high incidence of radiation-induced cystitis, widespread use of drugs such as cyclophosphamide and ifosfamide, limited targeted bladder therapies, and low adoption of intravesical therapies.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $7.98 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.7%, driven by advancements in personalized medicine, increased R&D in bladder-protective drugs, and greater adoption of minimally invasive interventions.

Several emerging trends are set to shape this growth trajectory, including the use of AI for early detection and risk prediction, adoption of genomics-based personalized cancer treatments, and integration of cloud computing and big data for patient monitoring. Additionally, the use of IoT-enabled devices for remote patient management is expected to enhance treatment outcomes.

The rising incidence of cervical cancer is a significant driver of market expansion. Cervical cancer's growth is primarily due to inadequate access to preventive healthcare and cervical screening programs. This spike in cancer cases is projected to elevate the demand for pelvic cancer induced hemorrhagic cystitis treatment, improving patient outcomes through early diagnosis and intervention. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 13,360 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed in the US in 2025, underscoring the urgent need for advanced treatment options.

Changes in lifestyle also play a crucial role in market development. Unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles are contributing to obesity and related health issues, which in turn increase the risk of cancers that can cause hemorrhagic cystitis. The American Heart Association projects that over 150 million Americans will have a poor diet by 2050, necessitating dietary improvements and increased physical activity to enhance treatment efficacy and quality of life.

Leading companies in the market are focusing on innovative drug development, particularly therapies like liposomal tacrolimus, which improve targeted drug delivery. For instance, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced in October 2024 the allowance of a US patent for its novel liposomal drug delivery system, which enhances the delivery and effectiveness of therapeutic agents while reducing side effects. This proprietary platform strengthens Lipella's competitive edge, especially with its lead candidate, LP-10, an intravesical therapy for hemorrhagic cystitis.

Key players in the market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, and many more. As of 2025, North America led the market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region. The market research report provides comprehensive insights into market size, regional shares, competitor dynamics, and growth opportunities.

Report Scope

The report answers crucial questions about the pelvic cancer induced hemorrhagic cystitis market, including market relationships to global economy, forces shaping future directions, technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences. It analyzes market characteristics, growth, segmentation, TAM, market attractiveness, competitive landscape, company scoring matrix, and trends, offering historic and forecast growth by geography.

Market characteristics section assesses products and services, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis provides full value chain insights, resource information, and competitor lists at each supply chain level.

Updated trends and strategies highlight technological advances like digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation.

Regulatory and investment landscape reviews key frameworks, policies, and investment flows affecting industry growth.

Market size section evaluates market size and predicted growth, considering factors such as AI advancements and economic conditions.

Markets Covered:

Treatment Types: Bone Marrow Transplant, Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, among others.

Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Intravesical.

Distribution Channels: Hospital, Retail, Online Pharmacies.

Companies Mentioned

Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and others.

Geographic Coverage:

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data Segmentation: Includes country and regional historic and forecast data, competitive market shares, and market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Pelvic Cancer Induced Hemorrhagic Cystitis market report include:

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Sanofi SA

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Mayo Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Medicover Hospitals

Urigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7pwai

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