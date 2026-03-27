FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

27 March 2026

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 1,788,079 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 27 March 2026 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 6 January 2026. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 49.60 pence per share ranging from 49.60 pence to 52.80 pence. The total gross proceeds receivable by the Company for this allotment is approximately £922,000.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 31 March 2026.

In total the Company has allotted 77,733,570 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 390,168,331 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

The Board of the Company further announces that the Offer is now closed having raised gross funds of £40.0 million, £38.6 million after expenses. All valid applications received before 29 January 2026 were processed and Shares have been allotted.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100