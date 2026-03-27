COTY Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Coty Inc. Securities Lawsuit — The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY).

Shareholders who purchased shares of COTY during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/coty-inc-loss-submission-form-3/?id=184876&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: November 5, 2025 to February 4, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Coty’s slowing growth in the beauty market, notably, the Consumer Beauty market was underperforming, margins were compressed by increased marketing investments and there was slowing growth in its Prestige fragrance segment. After the market closed on February 4 and 5, 2026, Coty announced its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2026, unveiling disappointing earnings results with worsening performance in the Consumer Beauty segment. The Company also noted the recent transition of its Chief Executive Officer in conjunction with the below-expectation results. Coty further withdrew its fiscal year 2026 guidance for EBITDA and revised the Company’s near-term outlook downward. Coty attributed its results and lowered guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors including rising costs and uncertain consumer demand and lack of “operational discipline” in both Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. Following this news, the price of Coty’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $3.43 per share on February 4, 2026, to $2.66 per share on February 6, 2026, a decline of about 22%.

DEADLINE: May 22, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/coty-inc-loss-submission-form-3/?id=184876&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of COTY during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 22, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

