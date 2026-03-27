Notice of ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings and publication of the Annual Report 2025

Notice of ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings

Umicore invites its shareholders to participate in the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings, which will be held on Thursday, 30 April 2026 at 17:00 CEST at the registered office (Broekstraat 31 rue du Marais, 1000 Brussels). The ordinary meeting will proceed regardless of the number of shares present or represented, while the extraordinary meeting requires at least half of the capital to be present or represented. If this condition is not met, a second extraordinary meeting will be convened for Wednesday, 3 June 2026 at 10:00 CEST. The full convening notice for the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings, as well as the related documents are available on Umicore’s website.

Proposed changes to the Supervisory Board

The mandates of Mrs. Françoise Chombar and Mr. Marc Grynberg will expire at the upcoming ordinary shareholders’ meeting. After serving 10 years on Umicore’s Supervisory Board, Mrs. Chombar has decided not to seek renewal of her mandate. In addition, following the full exit of GBL from Umicore’s shareholding in February this year, Mr. Frédéric Oudéa and Mr. Michael Bredael have submitted their resignations from the Supervisory Board.

To ensure continuity and to further strengthen the Supervisory Board’s expertise, the Board proposes the following appointments and reappointments based on recommendation by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

the appointment of Mrs. Anna Bertona as a new independent Supervisory Board member for a three‑year term;

the appointment of Mr. Benjamin Loh as a new independent Supervisory Board member for a three‑year term;

the re‑election of Mr. Marc Grynberg for a three‑year term;

the re‑election of Mr. Frédéric Oudéa, now as an independent member, for a one‑year term.

Biographies

Anna Bertona

Anna Bertona is the Chief Executive Officer and executive director of Azelis since January 2024 after serving as CEO for the EMEA region and as member of the Executive Committee. She joined Azelis in 2013 and held senior leadership roles in strategy and business development before becoming CEO. With more than 30 years of international experience, Anna has held senior positions across consumer goods, automotive and consultancy. Before Azelis, she was a partner at global management consultancy A.T. Kearney, advising clients in the chemicals sector on strategy, commercial excellence, growth and post-merger integration. Anna holds an MSc in Industrial Design Engineering from Delft University of Technology and an MBA from the Rotterdam School of Management.

Benjamin Loh

Benjamin Loh brings over 30 years of international leadership experience in the electronics and semiconductor industries. Most recently, he served as Chair of the Management Board and CEO of ASM International, and has held senior executive roles at Oerlikon, Veeco Instruments, FEI Company, and VAT Vacuum Valves. In addition to his operational expertise, Mr. Loh is a non-executive director of SEMI Inc and Chair of Comet Holdings AG, and has contributed to several boards across the industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering from Tohoku University, Japan, and has lived and worked across Asia, Europe, and the US.

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I wish to thank Françoise Chombar for her years of dedicated service, sharing her extensive knowledge and insightful perspectives with the Supervisory Board. I also express my gratitude to Mr. Michael Bredael for his crucial support during an important juncture in Umicore’s strategic development,” stated Thomas Leysen, Chair of Umicore’s Supervisory Board. “We are pleased to propose the appointment of two seasoned executives to our Supervisory Board as independent directors. Anna Bertona has an extensive knowledge of the chemical industry and deep expertise in global supply chains and customer-driven innovation. Benjamin Loh brings more than 30 years of international experience in high-tech industries and a strong global perspective, having lived and worked across Asia, Europe, and the United States. I am confident both would enrich the Supervisory Board’s capabilities and complement its existing strengths. Finally, I am happy that Frédéric Oudéa has agreed to being proposed for renomination so that we can continue to benefit from his insights, now as an independent director."

Revised Remuneration Policy

On 19 February 2026, the Supervisory Board approved the Remuneration Policy 2026, following an in-depth review by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the policy adopted in 2022. The revised Policy is submitted for shareholder approval at the upcoming ordinary shareholders’ meeting. If approved, it will take effect retroactively from 1 January 2026. The reviewed Policy 2026 reflects Umicore’s revised strategic direction and incorporates feedback gathered through a comprehensive consultation process with shareholders, institutional investors, and external advisers. The Policy 2026 is available on Umicore’s website.

Annual Report 2025

Umicore published its Annual Report 2025. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Group’s governance, financial results, sustainability achievements, and Umicore’s CORE mid-term plan.

Strong momentum on Umicore’s sustainability roadmap in a milestone year

2025 marked a milestone year in Umicore’s sustainability roadmap, demonstrating solid progress against the sustainability ambitions it announced in 2021.

The Group exceeded its first decarbonization‑roadmap milestone, achieving a 31% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions versus the 2019 baseline, and reached its target of sourcing 60% of global electricity consumption from renewable sources. Umicore further advanced its responsible sourcing and Scope 3 emission initiatives through enhanced supplier engagement and data quality management. Safety performance continued to improve, with the total recordable injury rate (TRIR) for its employees down 54.6% since 2022. Progress was also made on diversity in management, with women representing 28.1% compared to 25% in 2021 and as part of Umicore’s longer‑term ambition of gender parity.

Umicore reinforced its ESG governance model to ensure rigorous steering of sustainability objectives. In 2025, the Group embedded evolving European sustainability reporting requirements through upgraded data systems, enhanced assurance readiness and strengthened internal controls.

Detailed sustainability statements are available in the Annual Report.

Accessing the Annual Report

The 2025 Annual Report is available in English and Dutch on Umicore's website at: Annual report | Umicore.

For the first time, the public online version of the Annual Report is presented in an AI‑powered format. Readers can now engage with the content by submitting questions about the report, receiving instant answers generated strictly from the Annual Report’s information. Additionally, users retain the ability to download the report or continue reading it in its entirety.

Upcoming publications

On April 30th at 5:40 PM CEST Umicore will publish an Update on Q1 trading conditions, along with more perspective on the Group’s expectations for the remainder of 2026.

Financial Calendar

30 April 2026: 5:00 PM CEST: Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings 5:40 PM CEST: Publication of Q1 trading conditions and 2026 expectations

5 May 2026: Ex-dividend trading date

6 May 2026: Record date for the dividend

7 May 2026: Payment date for the dividend

31 July: Half Year Results 2026





About Umicore

Umicore is a global advanced materials and recycling Group. Leveraging decades of expertise in materials science, metallurgy, chemistry, and metals management, Umicore transforms precious and critical metals into functional technologies that enable everyday applications. Its unique circular business model ensures that these critical elements are continuously refined and recycled, to be reintegrated in new applications.

Umicore’s four Business Groups – Catalysis, Recycling, Specialty Materials and Battery Materials Solutions – offer materials and solutions addressing resource scarcity and the growing need for functional materials for clean technologies, clean mobility and a connected world. Through tailored and cutting-edge products and processes they drive innovation and sustainability.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues from, and focuses most of its R&D efforts on, clean mobility and recycling. Its overriding goal of sustainable value creation is rooted in developing, producing and recycling materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial, commercial and R&D activities, with more than 11,000 employees, are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. Group revenues (excluding metal) reached € 3.6 billion (turnover of € 19.4 billion) in 2025.

For more information

Investor Relations

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 caroline.kerremans@umicore.com Bart Heylen

+32 2 227 73 09 bart.heylen@umicore.com



Media Relations

Marjolein Scheers +32 2 227 71 47 marjolein.scheers@umicore.com Caroline Jacobs +32 2 227 71 29 caroline.jacobs@umicore.com



