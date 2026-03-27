Aktsiaselts Infortar signed an agreement for selling a shareholding at associated company

Aktsiaselts Infortar and Nordic Stream Group OÜ signed a share purchase agreement for selling 50% shareholding in the associated company Pakrineeme Sadama OÜ and its subsidiary Balti Gaas OÜ.

Following the transaction, Nordic Stream Group OÜ will become the new owner of the 50% shareholding in Pakrineeme Sadama OÜ and 50% belongs to AS Alexela.

The transaction is not treated as a transaction beyond everyday economic activities or a transaction of a significant importance, nor as a transaction with related persons, within the meaning of the "Requirements for Issuers" part of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange rules. The transaction does not have a significant impact on Aktsiaselts Infortar's activities. The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar are not personally interested in the transaction in any other way.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 109 companies belong to the Infortar group: 100 subsidiaries 4 affiliated companies and 4 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6466 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor