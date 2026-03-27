Black Rock Coffee Bar Expands Footprint in Oregon with New Beaverton Location

Scottsdale, AZ, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Oregon-born boutique coffee company known for its specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and popular Fuel® energy drinks, is growing its footprint in Beaverton with a brand-new location.

Located at 3340 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, the new store will officially open on Tuesday, March 31. Guests are invited to celebrate opening day with an exclusive Black Rock sticker, available with purchase while supplies last. This opening represents the brand’s 35th Oregon location, continuing to deepen its presence in the state where it was founded.

“Oregon has always been a key part of Black Rock’s story, and we’re proud to continue growing in the state where it all began,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Each new location allows us to further connect with local communities, and we’re excited to bring our signature drinks and genuine hospitality to a new Beaverton location.”

Black Rock Coffee Bar is beloved for its handcrafted beverages, including the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Jackhammer, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot; as well as its in-house developed Fuel energy drink, customizable with over 20 fruit flavors. These can be enjoyed alongside sweet and savory food items, including their protein-packed Egg Bites.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can enjoy limited-time Desert Springs offerings like the Orange Blossom Mocha, Prickly Pear Fuel Energy, and Agave Lime Sonoran Latte. Available hot, iced, or blended, these drinks are crafted to highlight bright, refreshing desert-inspired flavors. The brand also recently debuted the Coco Lime Dirty Pop – a bright, indulgent blend of coconut, lime, OLIPOP Dr. Goodwin, and sweet cream.

Guests can also take advantage of the Black Rock Rewards app, where every purchase—whether in-store, online, or through the app—earns “bolts” that can be redeemed for free beverages. At the heart of the experience is Black Rock’s team of skilled baristas, committed to fast, friendly service and carrying out the company’s mission: to be a positive force in every community it serves.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 180 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

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