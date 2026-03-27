San Jacinto College receives $400,000 grant from Greater Houston Community Foundation

Pasadena, Texas, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Houston Community Foundation (GHCF) announced a $500,000 investment to expand education and career pathways for Houston’s young adults through the second year of its High-Impact Grantmaking. The Community Foundation awarded $400,000 to San Jacinto College and $100,000 to BridgeYear, in partnership with Good Reason Houston.

The GHCF grant will directly support the Promise @ San Jac Scholarship endowment. Promise @ San Jac allows eligible high school seniors who live in the San Jacinto College taxing district to attend college at no cost with 100% of in-district tuition and books covered. This investment from the GHCF will enable more students in the region to benefit from the scholarship for years to come and continue building a skilled workforce for the Greater Houston area.

“This is a visionary investment from the Greater Houston Community Foundation which will open doors for countless students who thought college was out of reach,” said Dr. Brenda Hellyer, San Jacinto College Chancellor. “Through the Promise @ San Jac Scholarship, we are not only changing individual lives, but we are transforming the lives of families, our communities and our region. We are deeply grateful for this generational gift from the Greater Houston Community Foundation and its shared commitment to student success.”

The need for programs like the Promise @ San Jac Scholarship is significant. Greater Houston has the highest youth disconnection rate among major U.S. metro areas, with a large and growing population of young adults ages 16-24 who are neither enrolled in school nor employed. The most recent data available also shows Houston improved at a significantly slower pace than peer metros in reconnecting young adults after the Great Recession. And, according to Good Reason Houston’s recent analysis, only about 1 in 5 of Houston’s high school graduates earn a living wage within six years. By reducing financial barriers and increasing access to quality education, the Promise @ San Jac Scholarship helps address these challenges and creates pathways to economic mobility.

To date, the Promise @ San Jac Scholarship has supported more than 11,600 students and provided $10.3 million in tuition support. College enrollment trends have increased – some by as much as 10% - among San Jacinto College partner school districts since implementing the Promise Scholarship in 2021.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re able to support organizations that are delivering measurable results while strengthening the systems that influence economic mobility for Houston’s young people,” said Steve Maislin, President & CEO, Greater Houston Community Foundation. “By investing in evidence-based approaches and encouraging collaboration, we can help reduce barriers to economic opportunity and support children and families as they work toward greater stability.”

For more information about the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s approach to advancing community impact, including an inaugural Houston Economic Mobility Summit, hosted with multiple co-conveners last fall, visit www.ghcf.org/community-impact .

About Greater Houston Community Foundation

For three decades, Greater Houston Community Foundation has helped build a stronger, more resilient Houston by connecting generosity with community need. Working alongside donors, the Community Foundation has facilitated more than $3 billion in grants across Houston and beyond. Through flexible philanthropic solutions—including donor advised funds and noncash assets such as appreciated stock, real estate, and business interests—paired with expert advising, strategic grantmaking support, and impactful programming, the Community Foundation empowers donors to turn charitable vision into measurable, lasting impact for the communities we call home.

Visit www.ghcf.org to learn more.

About San Jacinto College

Surrounded by monuments of history, evolving industries, maritime enterprises of today, and the space age of tomorrow, San Jacinto College has served the people of East Harris County, Texas, since 1961. The College is ranked second in the nation among more than 1,100 community colleges, as designated by the Aspen Institute and was named an Achieving the Dream Leader College of Distinction in 2020. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution that spans five campuses, plus an online college, San Jacinto College serves approximately 45,000 credit and non-credit students annually. It offers more than 200 degrees and certificates across eight major areas of study that put students on a path to transfer to four-year institutions or enter the workforce. The College is fiscally sound, holding bond ratings of AA+ by Standard & Poor’s and Aa2 by Moody’s.

San Jacinto College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Learn more at sanjac.edu/accreditation.

For more information about San Jacinto College, visit sanjac.edu.