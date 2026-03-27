Black Rock Coffee Bar Expands Footprint in Idaho with Garden City Location

Scottsdale, AZ, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar is bringing its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies, and flavorful Fuel energy drinks to a new location in Garden City, opening Thursday, April 2.

The brand’s first Garden City shop, located at 7906 W. Marigold St., Ste 100, will kick off with a full week of promotions to celebrate:

Thursday, April 2: Free 16oz Drinks

Friday, April 3: Buy One, Get One Free Drinks

Saturday, April 4: 50% Off Food Items

Sunday, April 5: Limited Edition Sticker with purchase while supplies last

Monday, April 6: Free T-Shirt with purchase while supplies last

Tuesday, April 7: $2 Off Any Size Drink

“We’re thrilled to continue growing in Idaho and to bring the Black Rock experience to even more communities across the state,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Each new store represents an opportunity to connect with the community and share our passion for great coffee and exceptional service.”

Black Rock Coffee Bar is beloved for its handcrafted beverages, including the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Jackhammer, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot; as well as its in-house developed Fuel energy drink, customizable with over 20 fruit flavors. These can be enjoyed alongside sweet and savory food items, including the recently launched Egg Bites.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can enjoy limited-time Desert Springs offerings like the Orange Blossom Mocha, Prickly Pear Fuel Energy, and Agave Lime Sonoran Latte. Available hot, iced, or blended, these drinks are crafted to highlight bright, refreshing desert-inspired flavors. The brand also recently debuted the Coco Lime Dirty Pop – a bright, indulgent blend of coconut, lime, OLIPOP Dr. Goodwin, and sweet cream.

Guests can take advantage of the Black Rock Rewards app, where every purchase—whether in-store, online, or through the app—earns “bolts” that can be redeemed for free beverages.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/ and follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok for updates on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 180 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

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