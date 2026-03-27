Lectra: availability of 2025 Annual Financial Report

Paris, March 27, 2026 - Lectra announces that its 2025 Annual Financial Report has been released and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

The 2025 Annual Financial Report containing the Parent company and consolidated financial statements, the Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report and the Sustainability Report is now available in the ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and in PDF version on the company’s website: https://www.lectra.com/fr/investisseurs/information-financiere/publications.

An English version of the Annual Financial Report 2025 is also available on the company's website: https://www.lectra.com/en/investors/financial-information/publications.

About Lectra

At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices. For more information, visit www.lectra.com

Lectra – Registered office: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – www.lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with capital of €38,063,263 • RCS Paris 300 702 305

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