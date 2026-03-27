Beacon Hill Appoints Amy Hess as Director of Associates in Denver

Denver, CO, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill announced the appointment of Amy Hess as Director of Beacon Hill Associates in Denver, Colorado, expanding the firm’s administrative and office support staffing presence in the region.



Hess will oversee the growth of Beacon Hill Associates in the Denver market, working with local employers to deliver administrative talent that supports business operations and long‑term workforce needs.



“Amy brings a strong track record of building teams and developing client relationships,” said Liz Hoffmann, Regional Vice President of Beacon Hill Associates. “Her leadership will support continued growth in Denver and strengthen our ability to serve Associates clients nationwide. We also see opportunities for collaboration with our Financial, Life Sciences and Technologies clients in the market.”



Hess brings a people‑focused leadership approach centered on transparency, accountability, and candidate preparation. Her appointment further expands Beacon Hill’s capabilities in Denver, where the firm already maintains established Technology, Life Sciences, Legal and Financial staffing operations.

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