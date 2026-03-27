Australia's mRNA Therapeutics Market Set to Expand at 19% CAGR Through 2035, Reaching USD 1.78 Billion

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035 - Distribution by Application Area (COVID-19 and Other Indications), and Target Disease Indication (Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection and Cytomegalovirus Diseases)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australian mRNA therapeutics market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 373 million in the current year to USD 1.78 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 19%. This progression is underscored by advancements and strategic initiatives within the sector.

Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology has emerged as a revolutionary approach in therapeutics, particularly evident in its application during the COVID-19 pandemic. mRNA-based therapies are drawing substantial interest across various ailments, including infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders. Australia is a key player in this domain, with the nation's focus directed towards vaccine production, infectious disease clinical testing, cancer research, and preliminary exploration of autoimmune conditions.

Growth Drivers

The market's rapid expansion is supported by ongoing health challenges from diseases such as influenza, and RSV. Innovations in mRNA platforms, including advanced lipid nanoparticles and optimized synthesis techniques, have broadened the scope into oncology and rare genetic conditions. Government efforts have bolstered this growth, with Victorian initiatives contributing over AUD 50 million and federal grants from the Medical Research Future Fund. Substantial private-public partnerships and incentives are fostering an innovative ecosystem targeted at personalized medicine.

Market Challenges

Despite promising growth prospects, the market faces obstacles. High production costs, driven by cold-chain logistics and GMP facility requirements, pose significant challenges. Furthermore, regulatory intricacies, particularly from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), create hurdles for swift approvals beyond COVID-related applications. Supply chain vulnerabilities and public hesitancy due to misinformation also temper the market's progress.

Influenza: Dominating Market Segment

Within the target disease indication, influenza treatments are expected to lead, propelled by increased funding for research and heightened awareness efforts by governmental and non-profit organizations.

The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in vaccines and treatments targeting influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and cytomegalovirus diseases.

Market Segments

Application Area

COVID-19

Other Indications

Target Disease Indication

Influenza

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection

Cytomegalovirus Diseases

Market Players

Arcturus Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

BioNTech

CureVac

GSK

Moderna

mRNA Victoria

Pfizer

Sanofi

Key Questions Answered

How many mRNA therapeutics developers are active in Australia?

Which companies are leaders in this market?

What are the current trends in the Australian mRNA therapeutics market?

What factors will impact the market's evolution?

What challenges does the market face?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the market's CAGR?

How will opportunities be distributed among key segments?

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive market analysis with detailed revenue forecasts.

Insight into market drivers, barriers, and opportunities.

Guidance for businesses in seizing future opportunities.

Understanding customer demand for effective product/service customization.

Tools for new market entrants to develop successful strategies.

Enhanced communication with audiences and building strong business relations.

Complementary Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $373 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19% Regions Covered Australia, Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Arcturus Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

BioNTech

CureVac

GSK

Moderna

Pfizer

Sanofi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9942qu

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